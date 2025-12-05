ABU DHABI - MENA Biofuels has formalised a landmark agreement with Saybolt International, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification, to establish the UAE’s first independent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) testing and certification laboratory in Fujairah, following a series of strategic meetings and collaborations held during ADIPEC 2025.

This new partnership reflects the continued momentum of ADIPEC 2025 and reinforces MENA Biofuels’ progress in developing a fully integrated SAF value chain, from feedstock sourcing and production to testing, certification and offtake.

Located within the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, the laboratory will operate under internationally recognised standards, providing independent verification and certification to ensure UAE-produced SAF meets global aviation-fuel requirements for both domestic use and export.

Mohamed Saeed Al Raqbani, Chairman of MENA Biofuels, stated, “The partnership with Saybolt International reinforces our commitment to building a transparent and globally trusted SAF ecosystem. Establishing this laboratory in Fujairah ensures that every litre of SAF produced in the UAE is tested, verified, and certified to the highest international standards.”

Gati Al Jebouri, Chief Executive Officer of MENA Biofuels, stated, “This collaboration reflects the tangible progress achieved since ADIPEC 2025, bringing together technology, expertise, and shared purpose to ensure the UAE’s SAF meets global benchmarks for quality and sustainability.”

Peter Boks, President of Saybolt, said, “Our collaboration with MENA Biofuels marks a significant step in establishing a robust analytical framework for Sustainable Aviation Fuel in the region.”

He added, “The new laboratory in Fujairah will be equipped with advanced instrumentation and operate under internationally recognised standards, enabling precise characterisation of SAF properties, traceability of feedstock origins, and verification of lifecycle emissions. By providing independent certification and quality assurance, Saybolt aims to support regulatory compliance, facilitate global trade, and underpin the integrity of the UAE’s SAF value chain.”

The agreement follows MENA Biofuels’ other key partnerships announced during ADIPEC 2025 and the Dubai Airshow, including offtake MoUs with Emarat, ENOC, ADNOC and Evertree, establishing a comprehensive framework that spans feedstock, production, certification and distribution. Collectively, these initiatives reinforce the UAE’s leadership in sustainable-fuel innovation and global aviation decarbonisation.

This milestone further advances MENA Biofuels’ mission to operationalise the UAE’s first commercial SAF production facility in Fujairah, positioning the emirate as a regional hub for clean-fuel innovation, certification excellence and export-grade quality assurance.