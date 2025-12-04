Dubai, UAE: Cyber Gear is one of the first local companies to receive the Dubai AI Seal in recognition of its development prowess for AI Agents and AI-Powered industry solutions. This government-issued recognition positions Cyber Gear among a select group of trusted AI providers actively shaping the future of Dubai’s digital economy.

According to Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Cyber Gear, “What used to take 3 months with a team working on a given job will now take 60 minutes. AI agents are no longer experimental tools. They are becoming core productivity engines across industries. Their ROI is proving significantly higher than traditional automation because they combine autonomy, reasoning, and multi-step task execution.”

AI agents operate 24/7, make no mistakes, and work in parallel, allowing teams to scale output without increasing headcount.

Cyber Gear is developing multiple AI Agents for a Dubai Government entity.

Project Objectives

• Increase licensing processing efficiency and reduce evaluation time to within an hour.

• Improve decision accuracy and eliminate manual inconsistencies.

• Introduce transparency and auditability in recommendations.

• Provide a scalable AI foundation that can evolve with future requirements.

• Enhance applicant experience through self-service status updates.

The current workflow involves multiple decision-making stages: initial document screening, committee evaluation, and registrar review.

The objective of the AI Agents is to reduce processing time, improve decision consistency, and enhance transparency while ensuring full compliance and auditability.

The AI Agent will do the following tasks within minutes:

1.Validate uploaded documents against the required list.

2.Identify missing/incomplete files.

3.Extract information using OCR/NLP.

4.Conduct eligibility checks based on criteria provided.

5.Use of third-party tools for Public-domain verification (company website, social media, UBO reputation, sanctions lookups).

6.Generate a recommendation with Binary Output as Approve / Do Not Approve.

7.Produce PDF output and email notification.

8.Create permanent audit logs.

Act as a virtual committee member.

1.Review legal, financial, compliance documents.

2.Evaluate against Dubai Humanitarian’s criteria list.

3.Background checks via public domain sources

4.Provide a recommendation with reasoning.

5.Produce committee-level PDF report.

6.Email output + permanent audit logs.

Registrar Agent

Assist Registrar with final consolidated recommendation.

1.Aggregate data from portal, screening, and committee stages.

2.Validate completeness.

3.Execute final eligibility rule checks.

4.Provide a recommendation.

5.Generate registrar-level PDF report.

6.Submit output via API + email.

7.Permanent logging.

Most businesses implementing AI agents achieve 4×–12× ROI in the first 90 days, making it one of the highest-value investments today.

For more information, visit https://www.cyber-gear.ai