H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, received H.E. Tej Bahadur Chhetri, Ambassador of Nepal to the UAE, to enhance economic cooperation and develop direct investments between Ajman and Nepal.

The meeting, held at Ajman Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, and included the Nepali delegation headed by Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation and affirmed that the Emirate of Ajman is keen to strengthen its economic relations with countries around the world and to provide a sustainable investment environment that meets the aspirations of investors across various sectors, including industrial, commercial, tourism, services, education, healthcare, real estate, and construction. He noted that Ajman Chamber operates according to an annual plan aimed at enhancing external cooperation, opening new horizons for economic and investment partnerships, supporting the competitiveness of the business environment, attracting high-quality investments, and enabling local products to access international markets.

H.E. Al Nuaimi further emphasized that Ajman’s economic and investment environment is distinguished by several key advantages, including the quality and speed of government services, competitive operating costs, a strategic geographic location, advanced infrastructure, and flexible legislation that supports business growth and investment.

The meeting discussed prospects for joint cooperation and ways to develop mutual investments in sectors such as agriculture, education, tourism, industry, financial services, information technology, and retail, as well as opportunities to increase the volume of trade exchange between Ajman and Nepal, serving mutual interests and supporting business and investment growth for the business communities in both sides.

The discussion also addressed available investment opportunities in Al Manama and Masfout. Ajman Chamber extended an invitation to the delegation to visit the emirate and participate in the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX) 2026.

Participants recommended organizing joint forums and events bringing together business owners and investors from both countries to showcase available investment opportunities, and highlighted the importance of exchanging information and studies that support the development of trade and investment relations.

For his part, Ambassador Chhetri affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the Emirate of Ajman and to explore partnership and investment opportunities in sectors of mutual interest. He also extended an invitation to Ajman Chamber to visit Nepal and explore investment opportunities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of expanding areas of cooperation, exchanging expertise, and exploring promising investment opportunities that open new horizons for economic partnerships, culminating with the exchange of commemorative shields and gifts between H.E. Al Nuaimi and Ambassador Chhetri.