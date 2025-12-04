Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has announced a collaboration with global technology leader Google. The entities are collaborating to launch a pioneering initiative designed to elevate the digital competitiveness of Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The announcement took place in the presence of His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET, Ahmad Alroom Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, Anthony Nakache, Managing Director, Google MENA, and Martin Roeske, MENA Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google.

The pilot programme will empower a select group of 10 high-potential Emirati businesses with access to premium digital marketing tools, advertising credits, and expert mentorship. This initial phase, designed as a proof of concept (POC), directly tackles key challenges faced by smaller businesses – modest budgets, developing digital marketing expertise, and fewer opportunities to engage with major advertising platforms – enabling participants to compete globally with a significantly lower capital outlay. These initial businesses were fairly selected based on specific criteria to test and refine the programme's model, and following the successful conclusion of this pilot, the validated strategies and resources will be scaled into a future industry-wide programme to benefit a larger cohort of SMEs. This initiative reflects Dubai SME’s commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, including to become the fastest-growing and most attractive business hub for SMEs and local champions.

The collaboration features a unique tripartite co-funding model, with total investment for each participating business equally shared between Dubai SME, Google, and the SME itself, promoting ownership, accountability, and long-term capability building. Businesses will benefit from professional strategic guidance, creative support, and access to Google’s advertising platforms, helping them run high-impact campaigns and enhance their digital performance. The programme also leverages DET’s marketing expertise and its ecosystem of partners across the public and private sectors, ensuring participants receive practical mentorship on digital strategy, content, and campaign optimisation.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “Under the visionary leadership guiding Dubai’s transformation, SMEs represent both the driving force and future of Dubai’s economy. This pioneering collaboration with Google exemplifies how strategic collaboration between government and the private sector can transform challenges into opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs. By investing in genuine digital capability, we are ensuring Emirati businesses can scale with confidence, compete on the global stage, and play their vital role in achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. This initiative reinforces our commitment to making Dubai the most attractive hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Martin Roeske, Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google MENA, said: "Technology is the great equalizer. It allows a traditional family business to reach the same global customers as a high-tech unicorn. By teaming up with Dubai SME, we’re putting Google’s most advanced AI tools, together with ads credits and mentorship, directly into the hands of Emirati entrepreneurs – giving them the precision to make every dirham count and compete on a world stage."

The pilot phase will commence later this year, with performance insights helping inform future digital enablement initiatives designed to strengthen Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

[+971] 600 55 5559