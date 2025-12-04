Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman has successfully concluded the implementation of its comprehensive training plan for the year 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop financial competencies across the Government of Ajman and enhance employees’ capabilities in applying the approved Accounting Policies Manual. This initiative aims to strengthen the efficiency of government financial operations and reinforce the principles of sound financial governance.

Spanning three months from August to November 2025, the plan featured five specialised training workshops covering various sections of the Accounting Manual. The workshops targeted heads of financial departments and accountants responsible for assets and inventory, revenues, payments and payroll, and financial statement preparation, with the objective of enabling them to apply accounting practices with the highest levels of professionalism and accuracy.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, affirmed that the completion of the training plan marks a significant milestone in the Department’s journey towards building advanced institutional financial capabilities. He emphasised that investing in human capital remains the cornerstone for enhancing financial sustainability and achieving efficiency in government performance.

His Excellency added: “We are committed to empowering our employees to keep pace with developments in the financial and accounting fields, equipping them with the skills required to prepare accurate financial statements and reports that support strategic decision-making based on reliable information. This contributes to enhancing transparency and the quality of financial performance in the Emirate of Ajman.”

The training workshops covered a wide range of topics, including tangible and intangible assets and inventory, revenues, liabilities and employee benefits, financial instruments and investments, and the preparation of consolidated financial statements, in addition to accounting principles and the fundamentals of financial statement preparation.

This initiative forms part of the Department’s approach to fortifying the efficiency of government financial cadres and building a sustainable financial ecosystem aligned with Ajman Vision 2030 objectives in institutional excellence. With strengthened capabilities, the Department is in a stronger position to deliver high-quality government services that uplift community well-being and the prosperity of the Emirate.