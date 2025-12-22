Abu Dhabi:The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has been certified as a "Great Place to Work", securing a prestigious international benchmark for workplace excellence.

The accreditation was given in recognition of the Ministry’s integrated strategy to cultivate a high-performance culture founded on trust, respect, and empowerment, as validated by a comprehensive, independent employee survey conducted by the global authority on workplace culture.

Institutional culture

This recognition demonstrates the Ministry's commitment to implementing world-class human capital practices and building a supportive institutional environment that not only cares for employee welfare and professional enablement but also fosters a deep sense of pride and belonging, creating a dynamic and sustainable workplace.

This achievement also reflects the Ministry's success in developing an innovative and efficient operational culture, aligning with national directives to develop a resilient, agile, and future-ready government.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said, "This certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating a transparent, empowering work environment and strengthening the collaborative partnership between leadership and staff. It is a key milestone in our journey toward institutional excellence."

Building capabilities

Alnaqbi added that the Ministry views human capital as the primary driver of sustainable government performance. "We attach utmost importance to investing in our human resources ecosystem, building capabilities, and adopting global best practices in talent management. This is essential for achieving our strategic objectives, enhancing our readiness for future challenges, and solidifying our reputation as a magnet for top talent."

About the Certification

The Great Place to Work® certification is a prestigious international accreditation awarded to organisations that achieve high levels of employee satisfaction and trust in their workplace and leadership. It is based on a globally recognised scientific methodology that relies primarily on direct employee feedback.