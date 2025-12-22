H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber and Board member of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), participated in the 136th Board of Directors meeting of the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC) in Cairo, Egypt, representing the UAE FCCI. His participation was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Arab economic cooperation and coordinate joint initiatives among commercial chambers.

The meetings, held in Cairo, Egypt, were attended by official delegations representing 17 Arab Chambers Federations, including chairpersons and board members of chambers of commerce and industry from across the Arab world.

Al Muwaiji, head of the UAE FCCI delegation, underscored the importance of implementing corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices in the private sector and their direct impact on enhancing productivity, promoting environmental and social balance, and supporting comprehensive sustainability.

He also highlighted the UAE’s pioneering experience in applying best CSR practices in the private sector and emphasized the pivotal role of UAE Chambers in advancing this agenda, particularly Ajman Chamber, which actively raises awareness among private-sector members on environmental preservation, energy efficiency, recycling practices, and improving workers’ quality of life.

Al Muwaiji presented the latest innovative CSR initiatives in Ajman, including the cooperation agreement between Ajman Transport Authority, Majra (the National CSR Fund), and Uber to provide accessible and free transportation services for senior citizens. The initiative reflects the combined efforts of the public and private sectors in delivering high-quality services that meet community needs and enhance quality of life.

The meetings also featured a session with H.E. Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, and the participating delegations to explore ways of strengthening economic and trade cooperation among Arab countries. Kouchouk provided an overview of investment opportunities across various sectors in Egypt and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting economic and investment partnerships with Arab nations.

The sessions reviewed a report on the activities and events of the UAC Secretariat, as well as several initiatives supporting Arab cooperation with countries worldwide in the fields of innovation and advanced industries. The meeting also discussed the “Economic Research Platform of the Union of Arab Chambers,” approved the UAC’s 2024 financial statements, and considered the draft budget for 2026.

Delegates were briefed on the activities of foreign Arab chambers, including Arab-Italian, Arab-Austrian, Arab-French, Arab-Portuguese, Arab-Swiss, Arab-British, and Arab-Turkish chambers, as part of efforts to strengthen economic partnerships and expand the scope of joint commercial cooperation.

Finally, the meetings addressed the potential impacts of global economic developments and customs tariffs on Arab and international economies, the role of chambers of commerce in empowering Arab talent in the digital era, human-resource development, enhancing women’s role in shaping the future, promoting environmental and social sustainability practices, and reviewed the agenda of international events scheduled for 2026.