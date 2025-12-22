The Lawyers Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial department, approved several regulatory decisions, including the registration of 16 Emirati lawyers in the practicing lawyers’ roster, after they successfully completed specialized training at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy.

This step aims to bolster the legal profession with qualified national talents capable of providing legal services according to the highest professional standards.

During its regular meeting chaired by H.E. Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial department, the committee also reviewed renewal requests from 11 lawyers whose membership had lapsed for more than two months.

Additionally, it approved the transfer of one lawyer’s registration to the non-practicing roster, in line with requirements for accurate and effective record management.

As part of its responsibility for professional oversight, the committee examined a complaint submitted against a lawyer, reviewed the details, and took the appropriate measures, reflecting the Judiciary’s commitment to ensuring adherence to established standards and protecting the rights of litigants before Abu Dhabi courts.

The committee also considered four requests submitted by lawyers, covering various professional and procedural matters, and made decisions appropriate to each case. These actions reinforce professional organization principles and enhance justice in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi within a disciplined and responsible framework.