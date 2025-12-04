Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has concluded a highly successful multi-city India Roadshow led by Group CEO Ramy Jallad, covering Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, and New Delhi, and bringing together more than 200 Indian companies across key sectors. The visit highlighted RAKEZ’s commitment to advancing business collaboration under the UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and participation in the seventh edition of the India Manufacturing Show, while also marking two major milestones: the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the finale of the first-of-its-kind UAE–India Start-up Series.

Throughout the roadshow, organised in collaboration with FICCI and supported by leading regional chambers in Chennai, including the Tamil Chamber of Commerce, Andhra Chamber of Commerce, Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, and the All India Manufacturers’ Organisation, RAKEZ engaged with industrialists, entrepreneurs, and business leaders seeking opportunities to expand globally. Discussions centred on Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive industrial landscape, ease of doing business, and the potential for Indian enterprises to explore joint ventures, technology collaborations, and market access through the UAE.

During the New Delhi leg, Jallad and Manab Majumdar, Senior Advisor at FICCI, formalised a strategic MoU that sets out broad areas of cooperation to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two countries. The agreement underscores a shared ambition to enable knowledge exchange, jointly organise business-focused events, encourage delegation visits, and create new platforms for Indian enterprises to participate in initiatives under CEPA. The signing took place during a roundtable that brought together leaders from manufacturing, engineering, chemicals, building materials, and related sectors to explore investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.

The roadshow concluded with the grand finale of the UAE–India Start-up Series, a flagship initiative under the CEPA framework designed to identify and elevate innovative Indian start-ups with global potential. Held in New Delhi, the finale showcased a group of outstanding ventures, including Bioreform – a Hyderabad-based sustainable packaging company producing certified biodegradable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics using a proprietary biopolymer blend. As one of the winners, Bioreform will receive direct support from RAKEZ to scale its operations and accelerate its international growth through the ecosystem available in Ras Al Khaimah.

Reflecting on the week-long engagement, Jallad said, “India continues to foster one of the world’s most vibrant business environments, and our interactions across Pune, Chennai, and New Delhi reaffirm the strong appetite among Indian companies to expand into the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah offers them a dynamic and cost-effective base for growth, and our strengthened partnership with FICCI and the successful completion of the UAE–India Start-up Series demonstrate our collective commitment to fostering innovation, industry development, and long-term collaboration under CEPA.”

The India Roadshow, the MoU signing, and the start-up finale together mark a significant step forward in enhancing UAE–India trade and investment ties, while reinforcing RAKEZ’s role as a strategic gateway for Indian businesses aiming to scale in the region and beyond.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 38,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.