Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received HE Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, and HE Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The meeting explored deeper co-operation in areas of mutual interest, particularly sustainability, clean energy and innovation, aligning with the UAE’s sustainability goals and drawing on Italy’s renewable energy expertise.

During the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed the delegation and praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Italy. He stressed DEWA’s commitment to working closely with Italian companies and international partners to exchange knowledge, drive innovation and leverage best practices and modern technologies in sustainability, clean energy and the circular economy.

Al Tayer outlined DEWA’s efforts, initiatives and strategic projects aimed at achieving the vision of the wise leadership in driving sustainability forward and powering the green economy. He also highlighted DEWA’s investments in advanced energy storage systems and smart grid technologies that enhance efficiency and ensure reliable energy supplies through innovations such as smart meters and artificial intelligence.

The Italian delegation commended Dubai’s pioneering sustainability efforts and DEWA’s achievements in clean and renewable energy. They also expressed keen interest in expanding collaboration and building strategic partnerships to accelerate progress and innovation across vital sectors.