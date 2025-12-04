The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) organised an educational workshop titled “Formal and Substantive Aspects of Legislation”, with the aim of enhancing the legislative knowledge of legal professionals in government entities regarding the nature of legislation from both formal and substantive perspectives. Conducted via video conference, it was led by Dr. Faisal Al Omari, Legal Advisor at the SLC.

The session covered several key themes, including the concept and importance of legislation; the mandatory formal steps for preparing federal and local legislation and the importance of adhering to them; the consequences of non-compliance with formal requirements; the substantive aspects of legislation; formal and substantive scrutiny of legislation; the relationship between form and substance in respect of legislation; and examples of laws declared unconstitutional due to formal or substantive flaws.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee, reaffirmed the SLC’s commitment to developing the legislative knowledge and competencies of legal professionals within the Dubai Government. Bin Meshar reiterated the SLC’s dedication to establishing a robust legislative framework that keeps pace with current developments, anticipates future needs, and supports the Emirate’s ambitious vision. Bin Meshar further stated that promoting awareness of the requirements and principles of legislative drafting from both formal and substantive perspectives ensures the development of comprehensive, coherent, and defect-free legislation that aligns with prevailing federal and local laws. Bin Meshar added that this integrated approach to legislative development enhances the adaptability and clarity of legislation and facilitates its interpretation.

For his part, Dr. Faisal Al Omari underscored the importance of legislation as a regulatory tool defining the relationship between the State and the individual. He explained that developing legislation goes beyond the mere drafting of provisions or its external form to encompass the substance that embodies societal values and helps achieve justice, security, and stability within the community.

Dr. Al Omari noted that approaching legislation from a broader perspective, supported by a rigorous and precise methodology, aids in its interpretation and simplifies its implementation. He also emphasised the necessity of adhering to formal requirements when drafting legislation, noting that they are no less important than the substantive aspects. Dr. Al Omari pointed out that the legislative drafting process adopted by the SLC requires clarity and precision of provisions to ensure their enforceability and alignment with the strategic direction of the Emirate of Dubai and consistency with federal legislation. It also necessitates the assessment of legal feedback received on draft legislation prior to their final adoption.

The workshop provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of the formal aspects of legislation, covering the legislation-making procedures and stages adopted by the SLC, as well as the substantive aspects of quality legislation, focusing on the content and essence of legislative provisions. It highlighted the importance of balancing form and substance in legislative drafting to ensure that neither aspect prevails over the other nor outlined the stages of the legislative process implemented by the SLC leading to enactment.

The workshop forms part of a series organised by the SLC’s General Secretariat to promote legislative culture and raise awareness of the importance of legislative adaptability, coherence, and comprehensiveness.

