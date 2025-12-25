Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Family today announced the successful conclusion of its participation in the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum, part of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The event saw strong attendance and notable turnout from federal and local entities. The Ministry's participation reflects its commitment to empowering families as the cornerstone for building a cohesive and prosperous society, enhancing awareness around vital family issues, and fostering a nurturing environment for all community members.

The Ministry platform offered a wide range of interactive sessions and workshops tailored for all family members. The agenda included community activities specifically designed to meet the needs of children, parents, seniors, People of Determination (POD), and other priority segments. These were delivered by over 15 experts and specialists in community development, People of Determination care and rehabilitation, as well as culture and heritage, who enriched discussions and provided valuable insights to attendees.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, said: “Our dedication to actively participating in community events stems from our firm belief in the importance of engaging directly with family members. This direct interaction is integral to our role in formulating policies and launching initiatives and projects that support family stability and sustainability.”

“Through events like the Abu Dhabi Family Forum, we aim to build a deeper understanding of individuals' aspirations, enabling us to shape a future that guarantees equitable opportunities for all and contributes to their prosperity,” HE Tahlak added.

The Ministry of Family's platform witnessed remarkable attendance and significant positive engagement, welcoming numerous visitors throughout the event, who showed broad interest in the topics presented. Among the most impactful sessions and workshops were: "Effective Communication with Senior Citizens," "How to Engage with People of Determination," "Adapting Homes and Work Environments to Meet the Needs of People of Determination and Seniors," "Positive Parental Education," "Child Protection Workshop," and "Family Relationship Engineering." During these events, experts highlighted the paramount importance of empowering families to play a more active role in enhancing the quality of life for these groups and fostering a supportive, inclusive environment that meets their requirements.

The forum was organized by the Family Development Foundation (FDF) as part of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence. It focuses on the family as the core of society, aiming to instill values of community intelligence and innovation, harness talents, and enhance social cohesion. This biennial event is one of the Family Development Foundation's key initiatives.

About the Ministry of Family

On December 8, 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of the Ministry of Family in the UAE. This initiative came under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry is mandated with proposing, developing, and implementing policies, strategies, and legislation related to building stable and cohesive families in the UAE. Its objectives include strengthening the family’s role in effective upbringing, reinforcing national identity, and promoting positive values and behaviours within the community. Additionally, the Ministry plays a pivotal role in conducting studies and proposing policies and initiatives aimed at increasing fertility rates among families, while reducing the risks of family breakdown and its negative impact on the community, in coordination with relevant authorities.