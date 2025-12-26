Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) announced the debut of sustainable financing supporting 140 of the most critical and vulnerable medical cases, generated through the Life Endowment Campaign launched in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate. This exceptional achievement follows the campaign's remarkable success in raising over nine hundred million dirhams from more than two hundred thousand contributors.

This milestone marks a shift from fundraising to impact delivery, as Awqaf Abu Dhabi begins deploying the first returns generated from endowment assets, alongside contributions, to support two hundred medical cases identified as the most critical and vulnerable. These patients have been prioritised for the initial phase of support in close coordination with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), ensuring that funds are directed to those whose treatment cannot be delayed and delivering tangible healthcare support where it is most needed.

The Life Endowment model stands as a pioneering financial approach, transforming charitable capital into sustainable income streams. These returns will be directed towards covering treatment for chronic diseases, providing life enhancing medication and improving access to essential healthcare support for vulnerable groups including People of Determination and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses. Capital will continue to be reinvested to strengthen the long-term resilience of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system.

As the dedicated platform for sustainable philanthropy within the initiative, the recently established Life Endowment Company manages the responsible growth of endowment assets and oversees the distribution of returns to approved healthcare priorities, ensuring sustainable healthcare support to the most vulnerable patients. Governance procedures ensure that funding decisions are guided by clear needs-based criteria and aligned with long term social impact goals.

H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: “The deployment of sustainable financing through The Life Endowment Company is a pivotal step in transforming generosity into durable value. We have begun to channel the first returns from endowment assets, guided by clear priorities, to support the most critical medical needs of around 140 patients. This is waqf in its modern form, a financial mechanism that creates continuous resources while directly improving lives and supporting the UAE’s humanitarian mission.”

His Excellency added that this step reflects growing community confidence in sustainable endowment as a long-term enabler of health and social wellbeing, ensuring that contributions continue to benefit generations to come.

DoH oversees a rigorous selection process for eligible medical cases through a streamlined communication mechanism enabling healthcare facilities to report patient cases requiring treatment support. This process is built on precise, evidence-based criteria aligned with best international practices, ensuring transparency, equity and thorough evaluation of each patient’s medical requirements. A specialised DoH team meticulously reviews all submissions to identify cases eligible for support. This data-driven approach reflects strategic alignment between health policy and philanthropic funding, establishing an innovative and accountable framework that delivers immediate patient relief and long-term sustainability.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said:

“The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi is proud of the outstanding success of the ‘Life Endowment’ campaign, made possible through our strategic partnership with Awqaf Abu Dhabi and the continuous support of our partners who believe in its noble vision. This campaign reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted legacy of generosity and social solidarity, enabling us to deliver specialised, integrated, and effective healthcare services across the community. This initiative serves as a testament to the Department’s ongoing efforts to safeguarding the health and well-being of every member of our community, reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a leading global destination for excellence in healthcare.”

PureHealth, having made a fifty-million-dirham contribution at the launch of the campaign, is reinforcing its role at this stage by mobilising volunteers from among its leading doctors and healthcare teams to provide direct, timely care to the patients identified by DoH. This partnership demonstrates the unique strength of Life Endowment, where responsible investment is combined with compassionate front-line healthcare.

Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, said: “The Life Endowment campaign embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision and humanitarian values inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It brings together compassion and innovation to deliver real and lasting impact on people’s lives. We believe that true wellbeing extends beyond physical health to include longevity, prosperity and community cohesion. Through this initiative, we are honoured to contribute to a better future where generosity and innovation unite to create sustainable change for generations to come.”

H.E. Al Qassim added: “Every contribution has helped build a foundation for continuous support. We are safeguarding the wellbeing of families today while ensuring a future where access to care remains sustainable. I thank PureHealth for stepping forward with both financial support and specialist medical expertise during this first phase. Their commitment reflects the spirit of compassion and collaboration that defines the healthcare community in Abu Dhabi. I also extend my appreciation to the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi for their guidance in identifying the patients most in need, and to every donor who has contributed to the campaign. Together we are expanding the reach of Life Endowment and strengthening a lasting legacy of health and hope.”

Launched under the slogan “With You For Life”, the Life Endowment campaign continues to welcome new contributions from individuals and organisations, ensuring that community support can keep expanding the impact of this initiative. Through disciplined investment management and the spirit of solidarity that defines the United Arab Emirates, Awqaf Abu Dhabi will ensure that today’s giving becomes tomorrow’s sustainable healthcare lifeline.

