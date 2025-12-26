Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of Fortinet, a global pioneer in integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions.

The meeting explored advanced areas of cooperation to strengthen cybersecurity resilience and accelerate digital transformation in Dubai and across the UAE. Discussions focused on the importance of state-of-the-art cybersecurity platforms in protecting national infrastructure particularly within energy and utility networks and in supporting smart city initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future, Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, and Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, part of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

HE Al Tayer reaffirmed DEWA’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s future-ready digital agenda and to preparing for emerging technological risks and opportunities. He highlighted that DEWA aligns with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the National Cyber Security Strategy, by adopting world-class systems and policies to protect data, maintain privacy, and reinforce a secure digital environment for all stakeholders.

Al Tayer added that DEWA applies the highest international standards in information security and agile governance, and has developed robust policies to anticipate, manage, and mitigate potential cybersecurity risks across its operations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations, including AI-enabled threat intelligence key areas supporting the protection of interconnected digital infrastructure.

Ken Xie praised DEWA’s leadership in digital transformation and its proactive adoption of modern cybersecurity strategies, affirming Fortinet’s readiness to support future collaboration initiatives.

DEWA and Fortinet have signed a long-term partnership agreement with Fortinet, during the 27th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). The partnership will enable DEWA to leverage Fortinet’s integrated Security Fabric platform. This comprehensive solution provides unified protection across all environments, including Operational Technology (OT), Information Technology (IT), private cloud, and IoT, and incorporates a Zero Trust security model for secure access and threat prevention.

Furthermore, DEWA will enhance its Information Security Centre capabilities through FortiGuard’s AI-driven threat intelligence and real-time analytics. This will allow for immediate threat detection and response, reducing operational risks and improving overall performance efficiency.

