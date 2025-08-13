Dubai, UAE: As the authority responsible for regulating the trading of petroleum products in Dubai, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has intensified inspection campaigns on the gas oil (diesel) sector in Ras Al Khor in Dubai. This comes as part of intensive efforts to ensure public safety and the environment, enhance compliance with local legislation, and combat illegal practices in the circulation of these vital materials. The permanent joint field inspection team, formed according to DSCE Resolution number (1) of 2022, has commenced field inspections and monitoring operations in cooperation with several entities, including the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defense, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy said: “These inspection campaigns form an essential part of our continuous efforts to entrench the highest standards of safety and compliance across all vital energy-related activities in the Emirate of Dubai. This aligns with the directives of our wise leadership to ensure secure and transparent trading of petroleum products. Regulating the gas oil (diesel) trading sector is a central pillar of our comprehensive efforts. We work integrally with relevant entities to confront violations that threaten safety or undermine investor and stakeholder confidence. We reaffirm our commitment to providing an operational environment characterized by both efficiency and responsibility, supporting the sustainable development journey of Dubai and the UAE."

HE Al Tayer added: "The DSCE seeks to apply the highest standards of security and safety in all diesel trading activities, including transport, storage, and distribution, whether through diesel trading facilities or via transport and distribution tankers. We thank all government entities participating in implementing these campaigns, stressing the continuation of rigorous oversight and coordination with relevant competent government authorities to ensure the application of the standards. This aims to protect individuals, society, and institutions alike by verifying compliance of trading and distribution practices in the petroleum products sectors with the Council's decisions and ensuring the effective implementation of policies regulating petroleum product trading in Dubai."

HE Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of DSCE and Chairman of Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, emphasised that ensuring compliance with the approved specifications and standards for gas oil (diesel) is one of our top priorities. These inspection campaigns reflect our steadfast commitment to achieving a fair and sustainable business environment and protecting the rights of consumers and law-abiding suppliers.

Burhan Al Hashemi, Vice Chairman of the Committee said: “The most prominent violations uncovered included the storage and trading of diesel in unlicensed and unauthorized facilities, as well as trading, selling, or distributing the product at locations and via transport means that are unlicensed and non-compliant with UAE specifications. He added that these practices could lead to hazardous seepage into soil and groundwater, threatening user safety and the environment. The campaigns aim to curb the use of unlicensed or unauthorized trading locations and means. The Committee and competent government authorities will not hesitate to take legal action against violating entities.”