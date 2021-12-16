GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH ALGAU - FR0010342329), a pioneer of clean and smart freight transport, Gam Qatar and GWC (GWCS.QA), Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, have established a partnership to test Gaussin’s zero-emission electric tractors and yard automation solutions in several GWC warehouses, including GWC Al Wukair Logistic Park in Qatar.

The agreement was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s official visit to Qatar.

Gaussin, Gam Qatar and GWC will conduct a test in Q1 2022 of two Gaussin zero emission tractors, the ATM38T manned and the ATM38T Autonomous equipped with the robotic arm, Gaussin’s unique technology to couple and decouple the truck from the trailer, enabling a complete yard automation process.

The test will be performed at various GWC locations in Qatar including GWC Al Wukair Logistic Park.

“By combining our deep knowledge of complex yard and terminal operations with revolutionary robotics algorithms we provide effective solutions to reduce errors, improve safety and productivity. Our resources, knowledge of logistics processes, world-class partners, and technological approaches have made us an industry leader in Yard and Terminal automation, and we are glad to test our solution with GWC, one of the leading logistics companies in the Middle East and a pioneer regarding sustainable and smart logistic solutions to measure the efficiency of our system in the context of their operations,” said Christophe Gaussin, CEO of Gaussin Group.

“We were one of the first companies in the region to establish a process improvement department consisting of streamlined process engineers, our Six-Sigma professionals worked tirelessly to improve every process in order to make it more sustainable and competitive. This is the result of our expertise built over the years as a preferred logistics partner for the public and private sectors.” said Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO of GWC. “Our alliance with Gussain - Gam Qatar reflects our commitment to innovate and pioneer in the field of logistics. This partnership aligns with our sustainability goals too. By deploying electric and autonomous yard trucks in our logistics hubs, Gaussin is giving us to offer our clientele more efficient, seamless and sustainable services. We recognise Gaussin's expertise in providing world-class and technologically-advanced services and we are confident that they will add immense value to our operations and the industry standards,” he added.

Introduction in the Middle East of the “shunting process” using 100% Electric and autonomous yard trucks

The shunting process uses a specific vehicle (yard truck) to move a designated trailer to and from a predetermined location within the yard.

The road truck decouples the tractor in the staging area from the trailer and leaves the logistics center to start another mission. The trailer is then collected by the yard truck and transferred at the quay at the right time providing asset optimization and efficiency.

Within easy reach of Hamad Port and Hamad International Airport, the GWC Al Wukair Logistics Park fosters a 1.5 million square meter park dedicated to logistics and light industry infrastructure needed for the success of micro, small, medium, and large enterprises alike. With every type of warehousing, workshops, and showrooms available, as well as access to GWC’s full range of supply chain solutions.

ATM38T

ATM38T is the only native electric tractor of the market deployed at more than 45 different sites in Europe.

Build from a blank page with the largest logistic and industrial companies, the ATM provides better TCO than diesel and diesel-converted-to-electric tractors thanks to its specific design allowing simplified and reduced maintenance compared to traditional diesel trucks.

The ATM integrates industry exclusive ergonomics and safety features. The proven battery swapping system allows continuous operations without immobilization of the vehicle for charging operations.

Yard Automation

Since 2013, Gaussin has been developing its own Autonomous Driving systems for its electric, self-driving vehicles, and has integrated world class partner systems and software to provide the most efficient turnkey solution for yard and terminal automation.

Gaussin’s Autonomous driving stack includes world-class components that enable fully autonomous operations in mixed traffic within gated areas.

The Yard automation solution that will be deployed will include the latest version of Gaussin Virtual Driver®, Gaussin Fleet Management System and the embedded robotic arm.

About GWC

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

