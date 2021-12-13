A.E.-based companies represent just over a third (34%) of the “Top 50 Real Estate Developers In MENA 2021” list with 17 entries, followed by Saudi Arabia with 11 and Egypt with seven.

The U.A.E.’s Emaar Properties tops the real estate list with assets worth $34 billion as of September.

The U.A.E. also dominates the “Top 10 Construction Companies In MENA 2021” list with five entries, followed by Saudi Arabia with three and Egypt with two.

Egypt’s Orascom Construction tops the construction list, with major projects such as the Grand Egyptian Museum under development.

Dubai : Forbes Middle East has unveiled its “Top 50 Real Estate Developers In MENA 2021” list, featuring companies that have delivered some of the most significant projects in the region this year. The list was constructed based on financials, reputation, company’s age, the value of projects completed, projects under construction, and the size of the landbank and units held by the company. Developers whose projects are not yet functional have been excluded, as the list only looks at developers who have delivered their projects.

Emaar Properties in the U.A.E. tops the list, with total assets of $34 billion as of the end of September 2021. Emaar Properties is one of the largest publicly-listed real estate companies by assets in the GCC. Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties placed second, with $11.3 billion total assets as of September 2021. An Aldar-ADQ consortium acquired 85.5% of SODIC in a deal valued at $388 million in December 2021. Egyptian mixed-use developer SODIC made it onto the list at 36th place.

The developers featured on this list represent nine countries in the region. The U.A.E. leads with 17 companies on the list, four of which are in the top five. 11 are headquartered in Saudi Arabia, followed by seven in Egypt, six in Kuwait, three in Qatar, two each in Oman, and Morocco, and one each in Bahrain and Jordan.

To recognize the region’s most successful construction companies, Forbes Middle East has also unveiled a ranking of the “Top 10 Construction Companies In MENA 2021.” These companies were chosen based on the value of the projects completed and under construction, the number of employees, and the company’s age.

Egypt’s Orascom Construction leads the list, thanks to a host of upcoming projects in the country, including the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Monorail, and the Greater Cairo Metro. Of the 10 companies, half are based in the U.A.E. with diverse projects, including Yas Island, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and Expo 2020.

Top 50 Real Estate Developers In MENA 2021: Country Breakdown

Top 5 Real Estate Developers In MENA 2021

1 | Emaar Properties

Group CEO: Amit Jain

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1997

2 | Aldar Properties

Group CEO: Talal Al Dhiyebi

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2005

3 | wasl Asset Management Group

CEO: Hesham Al Qassim

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2008

4 | Qatari Diar

CEO: Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah

Country: Qatar

Established: 2005

5 | Nakheel

CEO: Naaman Atallah

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 2001

Top 5 Construction Companies In MENA 2021

1 | Orascom Construction

CEO: Osama Bishai

Country: Egypt

Established: 1950

2 | Nesma & Partners Contracting

President and CEO: Samer Abdul Samad

Country: Saudi Arabia

Established: 1981

3 | Al Bawani Company

CEO: Fakher Al-Shawaf

Country: Saudi Arabia

Established: 1991

4 | ALEC Engineering and Contracting (ALEC)

CEO: Kez Taylor

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1999

5 | Arabian Construction Company (ACC)

CEO: Maher Merehbi

Country: U.A.E.

Established: 1967



