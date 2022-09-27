Xylem presents the newly launched MAS801 designed to enhance the monitoring capabilities of the Flygt large wastewater pumps

Dubai, UAE: Xylem, the leading water technology company committed to solving the most challenging water problems around the world, is all set to exhibit its breakthrough water and wastewater technology at the 2022 edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) & Dubai Solar Show.

Xylem’s best-performing N-impeller for wastewater plants will be on display at Hall 8, Booth 8-C5 and D5 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre from 27-29 September 2022. Touted as being the first motor that can be used across industrial applications, even underwater, Xylem developed N-impeller with a view to monitor and troubleshoot critical wastewater challenges by providing 50 per cent more real-time data to ensure plant operators reduce unplanned maintenance due to clogging and debris buildup.

Moreover, Xylem’s technology also efficiently reduced energy consumption by 25 per cent, and the same technology reduces the cost of unplanned call-outs – which translates into big savings over an extended period.

Also making an appearance is the newly launched MAS801—an efficient monitoring tool under the Flygt label that uses a 24/7 on-site overview of pump data and continuous station health checks to detect failures. With its remote accessibility and ability to collect data and predict optimal pump servicing, the MAS 801 supports the station’s digitization journey and demonstrates Flygt’s capabilities as the leader in pump solutions.

At the event, Xylem will showcase its high-performing, versatile network sensor Cordonel that can be used across a wide range of utility applications as well as large commercial, industrial and agricultural applications.

Speaking on the latest innovations from Xylem, Naji Skaf, Managing Director of Xylem Middle East and Turkey, said: “At Xylem, we pride ourselves in being pioneers in the water industry and strive to introduce technology that is innovative, efficient and sustainable. The products we are displaying at the upcoming WETEX & Dubai Solar Show are a testament to that. We are pleased to showcase our celebrated N-impeller series as well as other cutting-edge monitoring tools and accessories at the event and look forward to connecting with and giving potential customers the chance to explore our diverse product suite that is designed to improve efficiencies and maintain high performance.”

Apart from the N-impeller and the MAS801, Xylem also will present its latest solutions, including:

Lowara GHV variable speed booster set: The GHV series booster sets are fully automatic booster sets for water supply, water pressure increases and water transfer in condominiums, office buildings, hotels, public buildings, industries and other applications.

Leopold Filter underdrain: Offering the best uplift resistance, the Leopold Filter underdrain comes with a low profile of 21cm and can withstand uplift pressures up to (2 bar). The underdrain provides superior air and water distribution for effective backwash, giving longer filter runs and lower operating costs, while handling quick and easy installation, and snaps together for quick installation.

Wedeco-UV system (Duron/channel type): Ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection can be used to remove most forms of microbiological contamination from water. Efficient performance due to inclined & staggered UV lamp arrangement and unique 600 W lamp reducing lamp count up to 70%.