DUBAI, UAE – WPP Media MENA, WPP’s AI-driven media company, today hosted the inaugural event of its exclusive ‘Media Maestros’ series for the region’s leading clients. At an exclusive venue at the Farm, Al Barari, WPP Media MENA brought together senior leaders from Meta, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, and YouTube for a groundbreaking, industry-first discussion on the evolution of the social media ecosystem and AI.

In an industry defined by rapid change, having a partner with their finger firmly on the pulse is the ultimate competitive advantage. That's why WPP Media MENA is launching 'Media Maestros,' an exclusive event series that goes beyond the headlines to bring their clients and brands to the future of media first. WPP Media has leveraged its unique position to grant its clients insider access to the latest updates, technologies, and game-changing innovations before they hit the mainstream.

Each session of Media Maestros will feature industry pioneers and WPP Media’s leading experts as they unpack a different specialism, from the intricacies of retail media and the latest in OOH innovation, to the future of television, the power of social commerce, and the art of data-driven strategy.

WPP Media's mission is to translate its privileged access into your strategic advantage. They aim to empower clients with the foresight to act, not just react, by sharing what’s next from the very best the media world has to offer. By demystifying the latest technologies and providing a platform for high-level discourse, WPP Media wants to spark the kind of inspiration that leads to truly groundbreaking work.

The first session focused on the power of platforms titled, Platform DNA: Decoding Unique Value in 2026. It included candid, on-stage conversations, breaking down how each platform is evolving, where they uniquely deliver value, and how brands should invest for sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond.



From communities, culture, and commerce to AI, data, measurement, and privacy, this exclusive briefing unpacked the strategic roles, innovations, and technologies redefining the social media landscape. This is where expertise meets influence. This is where the future of media takes center stage. Moderated by Steven Sidawi, Head of Media Delivery MENA at WPP Media and Ibrahim Ghazal, Head of Social Media at WPP Media, with panelists, Floriane Kawkabani, Regional Business Director at Pinterest and DMS, Georges Odeimi, Head of Sales Verticals at Snapchat, Rani Itani, Head of Product Solutions and Operations at TikTok, Souheil Soueid, Head of Advertising Productions and Solutions, YouTube and Valentina De Nicola, Head of Travel at Meta.

The discussion centered on the importance of orchestrating channels in concert, moving beyond the false binary of brand vs. performance, and the critical role of attention metrics in defining success. The consensus was clear: no single platform operates in isolation, and success in 2026 lies in a holistic strategy where each channel plays a distinct, complementary role.

If there was one clear message from the discussion, it was this: the future of social isn’t about choosing a single platform, chasing a single metric, or relying on automation alone — it’s about orchestration. Each platform plays a distinct role in the ecosystem. Some are built for inspiration, some for community, some for entertainment, and some for intent. The smartest brands aren’t asking which one wins — they’re asking how each one contributes differently to attention, culture, and conversion.

Following a short coffee break, WPP Media’s clients came back to the event space to observe the second panel, AI’s ripple effect: Reshaping social, audiences and ad futures, moderated by Mario Soufia, Regional Managing Director – Strategy & Growth MENA at WPP Media which included the same panelists but with an addition of Marine Richards, Business Messaging Specialist from Meta. Key insights revolved around AI and how it is accelerating everything. It’s improving targeting, automating optimisation, generating creative at scale, and unlocking predictive audiences that would have felt futuristic just a few years ago. But what became clear is that AI is a multiplier, not a replacement. It enhances strategy — it doesn’t replace it.

Creators continue to sit at the center of trust and cultural relevance, and authenticity remains the currency that matters most, especially in an era of generative content.

And perhaps most importantly: as machines take over tactical execution, human value shifts upward. The real competitive advantage now lies in clarity of strategy, creative bravery, and the ability to connect business objectives to culture.

The platforms are evolving. AI is accelerating. But thoughtful leadership is what turns capability into impact.

Social isn’t just a channel anymore. It’s where culture, commerce, and creativity collide in real time. The product is the feed, not the channel… creators and brands are the new distribution… and ads don’t interrupt content; they compete with it. Winning the feed means understanding the signals, and with all that's happening in the evolution of media and social, it's important to still set time to look at those signals and capture what our audience wants more of, or less of.

Amer El Hajj, CEO MENA at WPP Media, said, “The energy and insights from our first Media Maestros event were phenomenal. Bringing all five major platforms together on one stage for the first time provided our clients with an unparalleled, holistic view of the future. It clarified that the path forward isn’t about choosing one platform over another, but about masterful orchestration. As AI handles the tactical, our role as strategic partners—guiding brands with clarity, creative bravery, and cultural intelligence—becomes more critical than ever. We're here to turn that capability into tangible impact for our clients.”

