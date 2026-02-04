Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) participated in EduCon, an international education conference held in Seoul, Republic of Korea, which brought together global leaders, educators, and policymakers to discuss the future of education and workforce development.

The conference also witnessed the participation of His Excellency Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, as a keynote speaker. In his presentation titled “From Oil to Artificial Intelligence: Why Is Qatar Betting on Education?”, he addressed various aspects of educational transformation within the framework of the State of Qatar’s strategic vision, highlighting the importance placed on investment in education as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and human capital development.

The President of the University was also hosted in a panel discussion and high-level dialogues that addressed the role of education in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

During the panel discussion, Dr. Al-Naemi shared UDST’s perspective on preparing graduates for the future through applied learning, industry-aligned programs, and strong international partnerships. He emphasized the importance of balancing technological advancement with human-centered education to ensure graduates remain adaptable, skilled, and globally competitive.

His Excellency Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said:

“Education represents a fundamental pillar of national transformation in light of the continuous advancement of digital development and artificial intelligence. The participation of the University of Doha for Science and Technology in international conferences such as EduCon reaffirms its commitment to global educational dialogue, partnership building, and the advancement of applied education and student exchange programs in line with future demands.”

UDST’s participation at EduCon also highlighted the University’s commitment to internationalization and student mobility, with a special focus on its exchange student program. Through partnerships with leading institutions worldwide, UDST provides students with opportunities to study abroad, gain cross-cultural experience, and develop global competencies that enhance their academic and professional journeys.

These exchange programs reflect UDST’s student-centered approach and its mission to prepare graduates who can thrive in diverse international environments while contributing meaningfully to Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through its active engagement at EduCon, UDST reaffirmed its role as a national leader in applied education and a growing global partner in shaping the future of learning.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies.

UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.