ISTANBUL: Phygital International announces the selection of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as host of the Games of the Future 2025.

Following a hugely competitive bidding process, featuring expressions of interest from nine prospective bidders, the UAE was declared as the official host and destination of the Games of the Future 2025 during the inaugural World Phygital Summit in Istanbul, Turkey.

The United Arab Emirates proved itself a natural destination of choice during the bidding process to host the Games of the Future 2025 by clearly showcasing its credibility as a global hub with first-rate infrastructure and extensive experience in organising and delivering world-leading international events. This vast experience, combined with a strong commitment throughout all stages of the bidding process from the highest levels of the nation’s leadership, lead to a unanimous decision by Phygital International’s expert bidding coordinators to award the honour of hosting the Games of the Future 2025 to the UAE.

The Games of the Future 2025 is the pinnacle event in phygital sport. It is an international tournament that brings together the next generation of dynamic sporting heroes from all over the world: thousands of well-balanced athletes who demonstrate superior skills across both physical and digital competition. Over 300 international teams are expected to participate in the multi-sport event which will feature a number challenges over wide range of disciplines including phygital football, phygital hockey, phygital skateboarding, phygital MMA and many more.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, commented: “We are delighted to announce the UAE as the host of the Games of the Future 2025. The global popularity of phygital sports grows by the day, and we’re expecting a sell-out tournament again next year. We’re thrilled to pass the phygital flame over to UAE who’s top notch winning bid, and clear long-term commitment to developing a healthy, active population, has me in no doubt that the event will be a huge success. Bring on Games of the Future 2025!”

His Excellency Ghanim Al Hajeri, Director General, General Authority of Sport, UAE: “Bringing the Games of the Future 2025 to the United Arab Emirates represents an exciting moment in redefining international sports for the modern world. We are proud to be hosting this innovative and unique tournament that merges cutting-edge technology, popular video gaming, and traditional sport. We’re confident that hosting the 2025 Games will not only cement us as leaders in the sporting world, but also incentivise our national digital community towards an active lifestyle and help us reach our national sporting goal of 75% active population by 2031.”

The Games of the Future places no restrictions on its participants and welcomes everyone, regardless of their age, gender and nationality. Phygital International expects Games of the Future 2025 in the UAE to welcome thousands of world-class athletes and esports persons from as many as 100 countries, as part of national and multinational teams. It’s so popular in fact, that the host nation bid process for Games of the Future 2026 and 2027 is already underway from countries globally.

About Phygital International

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian of the Games of the Future, the tournament operator and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

The World Phygital Community provides a platform for teams to enter the Games of the Future by regulating and promoting phygital sports around the world across a network of members.

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport.