Pittsburgh, PA, The United States of America – September 15, 2022: During the inaugural edition of GMIS America, the City of Pittsburgh will host over 60 international experts from governments and private sectors to discuss and debate reforms around the global industrial sector to help advance a net zero future. Hosted by Honorable Thomas Wolf, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, GMIS America will be held from September 28–30, 2022, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in the city of Pittsburgh.



Under the theme ‘advancing global industrialization and net zero’, GMIS America will feature keynotes, fireside chats, and panel sessions to accelerate the simultaneous advancement of the green and digital agendas. GMIS America will offer policymakers, businesses, and international bodies an opportunity to design integrated policies, frameworks, applications and business models for a net zero, circular future. The program agenda will discuss the application of 4IR technologies such as AI, edge computing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and nanotechnology towards advancing the global energy transition and industrialization.



Ministers and government officials confirmed to participate at GMIS America include H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Gerd Müller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO); Diane Farrell, US Deputy Undersecretary for International Trade; H.E. Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Ed Gainey, Mayor of Pittsburgh; Richard Fitzgerald, Alleghany County Executive; H.E. Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.



GMIS America will also welcome Chief Executives and Presidents from leading US and UAE organizations, including Daniel Crowley, CEO of Triumph Group; Dr. Haakan Jonsson, Chairman and President of Covestro USA LLC; Bryan Salesky, Founder and CEO of Argo AI; Ian Walsh, President and CEO of Kaman; Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of Catalyst Connection; Eng. Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of ICT Fund; Mansoor Janahi, Group CEO of Sanad; Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata; Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City; and Massimo Falcioni, CEO of The UAE Federal Export Agency Etihad Credit Insurance.



Namir Hourani, Managing Director of the GMIS Organizing Committee, said: “GMIS America will connect influential leaders from government, business, and civil society to debate the future of manufacturing and how the global energy transition will advance sustainable manufacturing practices. Through the exchange of knowledge and expertise, GMIS America will also offer a platform for cross-sector collaboration to address the industry’s challenges and explore new opportunities that can lead to an ultimate boost in commercial partnerships and economic growth around the world. We look forward to welcoming the global manufacturing and technology communities at the inaugural GMIS America edition in Pittsburgh.”



A supercharged clean energy transition through sustainable manufacturing



Taking place the week following the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh, GMIS America will continue the dialogue with manufacturers, technology and industry leaders emphasizing how technology can drive sustainable industrial practices and clean energy transition to reduce the manufacturing sector’s climate footprint.



Mark Johnson, Advisor to the US Department of Energy at the Advanced Manufacturing Office, will speak on a panel alongside Allyson Book, Vice President, Energy Transition of Baker Hughes and Hilary Mercer, SVP of Pennsylvania Chemicals at Shell, highlighting how 4IR technologies can help to diversify the energy mix for the industrial sector. Bryan Morreale, Associate Director for Research and Innovation at National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL); and Patrick Gallagher, Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, and Mike Lordi, CEO (Ret.) of Elliott Group will address strategies to overcome the current barriers preventing the realization of the global hydrogen economy.



Bryan Morreale, Associate Director for Research and Innovation at National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), said: “Governments and businesses worldwide have outlined several strategies to overcome the challenges brought on by today’s unstable energy markets. However, to resolve the global energy crisis, we need to enable cross-sectoral collaboration and the deployment of clean technologies. The much-anticipated GMIS America will allow us to collaborate with experts and like-minded organizations to develop new projects and partnerships that will help meet net-zero targets, drive economic growth and advance global industrialization.”



Technology is at the epicenter of sustainable industrial development



With the aim to transform manufacturing and utilize technology as a tool for global collaboration, GMIS America will drive discussions around critical topics such as designing circular solutions for industry, scaling additive manufacturing, exploring how Industrial Internet of Things (IioT) is disrupting production processes, and embracing advanced technology solutions to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of the manufacturing sector.



Dr. Aziz Asphahani, Chairman and CEO of QuesTek Innovations, LLC; Dr. Samuel Kernion, CEO of CorePower Magnetics; and James Warren, Director of Materials Genome Program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will join a panel to explore how nanotech, AI, and advanced materials can be harnessed to reduce carbon emissions. Highlighting how data derived from IioT and edge sensor technology can be leveraged to create disruptive business models that enable circularity, John Dyck, CEO of CESMII Smart Manufacturing Institute, will be joined by Anil Khurana, President of Invention Machines Ventures and Board Member, of O3 Smart on a panel titled “Innovation in disruption: The IioT paradigm”.



Special Focus: Industrial Safety and Medical manufacturing



With a particular focus on advancing industrial safety, GMIS America sessions will spotlight how new technologies redefine industrial safety. In a panel titled “Navigating industrial safety in the smart era: intelligent solutions for the digital age” and at an exclusive workshop hosted by the Global Initiative for Industrial Safety, senior safety experts from Lloyd’s Register Foundation, the University of Cambridge, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and Pittsburgh based Industrial Scientific will highlight the immediate actions needed to address new and deep-rooted industrial safety challenges.



In light of recent global healthcare threats and their impact on the global economy, GMIS America will close on day 1 with a special focus on advancing manufacturing capabilities in the life sciences sector. Jeanne Cunicelli, President of UPMC Enterprises, will discuss how research, clinical care, cell and gene therapies (CGT) investment, and manufacturing will accelerate the development of life-saving therapies. Furthermore, GMIS America will host a TedX-style talk by Diane Holder, CEO of UPMC Health Plan, an exclusive lecture by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent of CNN and a fire-side chat with Dr. Robert Friedlander, Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery and Distinguished Professor of Neurological Surgery and Neurobiology at UPMC, as part of the American Middle East Institute’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations.



GMIS America will also explore industrial opportunities and technologies that will enhance sustainable economic growth and drive new partnerships between companies based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America (USA). As co-chair of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will host a special delegation from the United Arab Emirates to promote cross-border opportunities between the UAE and the US for the benefit of both nations. Joining from the UAE are senior industry leaders from the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Federation of UAE Chambers, ICT Fund, Etihad Rail, Emirates Steel, Dubai Industrial City, The UAE Federal Export Agency Etihad Credit Insurance, Sanad, Strata, Ducab Metals, and other leading Emirati organizations.



Set to take place annually in the US, GMIS America is a roadshow by the world’s most high-profile manufacturing and advanced technology conference, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS). The GMIS America roadshow will host multiple activities over three days from September 28 – 30, 2022and will comprise of high-profile sessions across several formats, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, as well as a gala dinner, interactive workshops and working groups on September 28 and 29. On September 30, GMIS America will host exclusive site visits to advanced tech centers, industrial facilities, and universities throughout Pittsburgh to showcase the latest innovations and technology solutions available in the city and encourage cross-sectoral collaboration and partnership opportunities.



Participants can register to attend #GMISAmerica on the following link: https://gmisummit.com/summits/2022.

