Doha, Qatar – Store974 and NVIDIA had another successful collaboration in having the GeForce Unleashed: Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Tournament, held at GeekStreet, Store974 - The Gate Mall branch on April 25 and 26. This exciting event highlighted top gaming skills of locally based players at the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III game, while promoting NVIDIA and ASUS’s RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The tournament, which attracted avid gamers from across Qatar, featured several teams, each comprising of five skilled players. Competing fiercely over two action-packed days, participants battled it out for the ultimate prize: the coveted ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC 8GB Graphics Card for each member of the tournament winning team.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and enthusiasm shown by the gaming community in Qatar," said Khalifa Al Haroon, CEO of Store974. "GeForce Unleashed was more than just a tournament; it was an exhilarating celebration of passion, skill, and cutting-edge technology. We are proud to partner with NVidia and ASUS to bring such immersive experiences to our customers, further solidifying our commitment to fostering gaming culture in Qatar."

The event was supported through the collaborative efforts of Qatar E-Community, with Jack Al Blushi and Jabor Aldoseri serving as its founding members and driving forces behind the tournament's organization.

Jack Al Blushi remarked, "As gaming enthusiasts ourselves, we understand the importance of providing platforms for gamers to showcase their talent and connect with like-minded individuals. GeForce Unleashed exemplifies our dedication to elevating the gaming landscape in Qatar, and we are honored to have played a part in its success."

Jabor Aldoseri added, "Events like these not only promote healthy competition but also serve as catalysts for community building. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Store974, NVidia, and ASUS in bringing this thrilling tournament to fruition, and we look forward to more exciting endeavors in the future."

The GeForce Unleashed tournament marks yet another milestone in Qatar's burgeoning gaming scene, demonstrating the immense potential and passion of its gaming community. Store974, NVidia, ASUS, and Qatar E-Community extend their heartfelt thanks to all participants, spectators, and partners for their unwavering support and enthusiasm.

