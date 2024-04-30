The Ministry of Finance and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will organise the Global Forum of Islamic Economics and Finance (GFIEF) from 28 to 29 May 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Malaysia. GFIEF is organised in collaboration with Securities Commission Malaysia, Labuan Financial Services Authority, the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Financial Services Board and the World Bank Group. The event is a continuation to the 15th International Conference on Islamic Economics and Finance (ICIEF) recently held in Kuala Lumpur, a platform established since 1976 for intellectual discourses to advance Islamic economics and finance in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

Themed ‘Shaping a Resilient Global Islamic Economy Through Values-based Reforms’, GFIEF will gather policymakers, business leaders, and financial service providers from all around the world to engage in discussion and collaborate to build a future where Islamic economics and finance can play a pivotal role in fostering shared prosperity and equity.

GFIEF will be officiated by the Prime Minister, YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The event will feature diverse presentations, panel discussions, and fireside chats on various topics, including global cooperation, navigating post-pandemic times, Maqasid Shariah, and transitioning towards net zero.

GFIEF will gather international speakers, including H.E. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; H.E. Dr. Fahad Ibrahim Alshathri, Deputy Governor of Saudi Central Bank; Dame Susan Rice, Chair of the Global Steering Group, The Global Ethical Finance Initiative; Ha-Joon Chang, Research Professor, SOAS University of London; and Dr. Jasser Auda, President, Maqasid Institute Global. GFIEF will also feature Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Minister of Finance II; Tan Sri Dr. Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former Governor of BNM and Recipient of the Royal Award for Islamic Finance 2018; Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, Chairman of MIFC Leadership Council (MLC); Tan Sri Daud Bakar, Recipient of the Royal Award for Islamic Finance 2022; and Tan Sri Andrew Sheng, MLC Member.

Throughout the two-day event, GFIEF will also present business opportunities to connect with various international and local exhibitors, including regulators, ministries, government agencies, financial services industry, industry associations and fintechs, corporates, non-profit and non-governmental organisations, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The event will also host various side events, such as roundtables and masterclasses on 27 May and 30 May 2024.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, emphasised that “Islamic finance offers a holistic approach that embraces the transformative power of an ethical framework. GFIEF’s intention of advancing Islamic economics and finance through values-based reforms in fostering shared prosperity and equity aligns well with this.”

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said:

“GFIEF will provide us with invaluable insights that will help realise the potential of Islamic finance towards addressing global economic challenges. I believe that the enriching discourse on pertinent issues during GFIEF will inspire not only innovative ideas, but also collective action and resolve that will pave the way and push us forward towards balanced, progressive, sustainable and inclusive global economic growth."

We invite global policymakers, regulators, industry practitioners, investors, and academia to participate in GFIEF by registering through this link https://www.bnm.gov.my/gfief2024

