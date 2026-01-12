UAE, Dubai: TikTok hosted an impressive lineup of 15 expert-led conversations and workshops as part of the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy. These events, hosted at the dedicated TikTok House space, were meticulously designed to empower content creators with essential skills, monetisation strategies, and advanced content creation techniques, reinforcing TikTok's commitment to driving the growth of the creator economy.

From foundational introductions to deep dives on brand partnerships and production quality, the sessions were hosted by a mix of the TikTok team and prominent content creators, offering attendees a comprehensive roadmap to success on the platform.

Kinda Ibrahim - Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Middle East, Africa, South and Central Asia said: “At TikTok, our focus is on helping creators grow sustainably. Through our sessions at the 1 Billion Followers Summit, we shared practical tools and insights around discovery, safety, and monetisation to support creators in building meaningful communities and long-term careers.”

TikTok essentials: The platform, analytics and community safety

A workshop titled Level Up Fast: Your Creator Skills Upgrade offered a step-by-step introduction to the platform. Creators delved into analytics with the Inside TikTok Studio: Tracking Growth with Purpose workshop which explained how to leverage insights for content strategy.

Online community safety was a key focus, addressed in Behind the Scenes: How We Keep TikTok Safe, which provided an overview of TikTok’s Community Guidelines and safety approach. The session was followed by a closed-door roundtable discussion titled Empower Women Creators: Safety and Support, focusing on creating a more empowering space for female creators.

Unlocking commercial opportunities

TikTok also hosted a workshop discussing monetisation during the 1 Billion Followers Summit,titled Unlock Monetization: Optimize Live Streaming offering a complete and detailed guide to TikTok LIVE. The journey into brand collaborations continued with How to Unlock Brand Partnerships on TikTok One, followed byTikTok One Deep Dive: Leveraging Content Suite, focusing on TikTok One’s newest tool for monetising user-generated content.

To provide creators with an advertiser's perspective, a workshop titled How Creators Can Turn Content into Long Term Opportunities offered actionable insights into how brands evaluate and select creators for partnerships.

Specialised content

Specialised content streams were also highlighted, with workshops like New Age Fandom: How TikTok is Shaping Entertainment. Sports enthusiasts had a chance to attend From the Field to Your For You: Turning Sports Moments into TikToks, featuring a sports creator..

Production quality

Hands-on workshops empowered creators with technical skills. In Transition Like A Pro, an award-winning creator conducted a live CapCut demonstration to master video editing. Next Gen Content: High Quality Workshop with Sukoon was led by the co-founders of Sukoon Studio, who specialise in high-quality content production. For those looking to leverage new technology, Storytelling with AI: Your New Creative Advantage was presented by an award-winning Brand Manager and creator. A panel discussion How to Stand Out: The Power of High-Quality Content brought together top creators in a conversation that discussed what makes content truly engaging.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, took place from 9 to 11 January 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

The summit featured 580+ sessions and specialised networks, and hosted 15,000+ content creators and influencers, 500+ expert speakers with a collective following of 3.5+ billion, and 150+ CEOs and global experts. The event attracted over 30,000 attendees from around the globe.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s commitment to foster a vibrant content creator community. Alongside business support services, and a globally connected, secure multinational environment, the UAE has committed resources and facilities specifically to fostering content creation.

