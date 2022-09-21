Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The second advisory board meeting for the RAK Energy Summit took place earlier this month physically in Ras Al Khaimah, organised by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and attended by representatives from Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, RAK Public Services Department (PSD), RAK Transport Authority, and RAK Economic Zone (RAKEZ), RAK Investment and Development Office Etihad Electricity & Water and Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

RAK Energy Summit is taking place on 4 - 5 October 2022 at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, under the patronage and presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Summit, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, is supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Masdar, and more than 10 government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “The RAK Energy Summit is very important in supporting the UAE’s goals of diversifying energy sources and relying on clean and renewable energy to achieve the requirements of sustainable development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Another important role of the summit is to position the UAE as a global center for maintaining a sustainable environment that supports green economy.”

His Excellency added, "The RAK Energy Summit is particularly relevant as it comes ahead of the country's participation in the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC COP27) hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, as well as in light of the UAE's readiness to host the 28th session of the Conference (COP28) in 2023 at Dubai Expo City. COP 28 has an active role in enhancing the capabilities of the UAE. It is where ambitious initiatives and action plans for the energy sector will be designed and pioneering initiatives and visions will be formulated towards our goal of diversifying of energy sources.

His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explained that the UAE is a pioneer in adopting the latest sustainability practices and technology that support clean energy projects, and follows a clear approach to planning for the future of energy and addressing climate change.

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The environmental, business, and moral case for renewables is strong, as they provide a reliable and sustainable solution to energy poverty and climate change. The UAE is an active contributor to the global energy transition drive and is spearheading the deployment of renewables on the domestic as well as international front. MOCCAE is proud to support RAK Energy Summit that will offer a valuable opportunity for local, regional, and global industry stakeholders to shape a shared vision for a low-carbon growth trajectory.”

H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality said, “We had a fruitful second advisory board meeting for the RAK Energy Summit. The summit will serve as a platform for discussing ways for the region to accelerate in the energy transition, which is becoming increasingly central in our strategies for competitiveness and climate change mitigation. We at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality are honoured to be hosting this exciting initiative, and we look forward to welcoming important decision-makers and industry leaders from across the region.”

Following the theme of “Creating and contributing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy goals of the future”, the summit is in line with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, and also supports UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the country’s preparations for the UN COP 27 and UN COP 28. RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy targets 30% electricity savings, 20% water savings and 20% renewable energy in the generation mix by 2040.

The agenda includes keynote contributions from government and industry leaders, and is sponsored by Siemens, Enova, EESL, EDF, Luceco, Sun Money, Clean Max, Pactive Solutions, Ledvance, Terraco, Netix and Teknoware.

The summit is organised by Advanced Conferences and Meetings (acm).

-Ends-

For further information, please visit http://www.rakenergysummit.com/

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Reem

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was established in 1959 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and since then works on providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality coordinates the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Strategy targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040.

About ACM

Advanced Conferences & Meetings FZ-LLC is a premium business-to-business events company focusing on the dynamic and ever-changing requirements of the MENA region. Our events are highly efficient networking and learning opportunities, bringing senior decision makers together and providing up-to-the-minute information on industry trends, government initiatives, technological advances and developments in regulation. As such, they act not only as extremely effective tools for gaining competitive advantage, but also as high-level platforms for change in the industries they serve.

For further information on RAK Energy Summit, contact:

Michelle Petiza

Email: michelle.petiza@acm-events.com

For Arabic Enquiries:

Noora Moosa Albeqaishi

Email: noora.moosa@mun.rak.ae