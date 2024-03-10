Saudi Arabia women’s U-20 national team was established in December 2023

Head coach Pauline Hamill led the team against Mauritania in back-to-back fixtures

1-1 draw on Saturday followed the 3-0 win on Wednesday

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Arabian Football Federation proudly acknowledges the incredible achievements of the newly established women's U-20 national team, following their historic matches against Mauritania in Jeddah this week. The team played back-to-back fixtures, marking a momentous occasion for women's football in the Kingdom.

The first match took place on Wednesday, resulting in a resounding 3-0 victory for Saudi Arabia. This outstanding performance showcased the team's talent, determination, and hard work, setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead.

Continuing their impressive form, the U-20 team achieved a commendable 1-1 draw against Mauritania in the second match held on Saturday. This result further solidified the team's growing status and demonstrated their ability to compete at an international level.

Aalia Al-Rasheed, Head of the Women's Football Department at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, expressed her delight at the team's performance, adding: "These matches have been a testament to the hard work and commitment of our talented players. The success of the women's U-20 national team represents a significant milestone in the development of women's football in Saudi Arabia. We are immensely proud of their achievements and remain committed to providing them with the support and opportunities they deserve."

The matches held great significance as they formed an integral part of the nine-day training camp for the team. With a talented roster of 24 players, this training camp emerged as a crucial catalyst in driving the team's progress and overall development.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation extends its congratulations to the women's U-20 national team for their outstanding achievements and wishes them continued success in future competitions. This significant milestone serves as an inspiration for women and young girls across the Kingdom, highlighting the growing opportunities and support for women's football in Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT THE SAUDI ARABIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION (SAFF)

Established in 1956, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) is a member of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the governing body for football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia responsible for overseeing grassroots development and all aspects of the amateur and professional game.

SAFF is in charge of elevating Saudi football to new heights, offering new opportunities across the ecosystem and inspiring the nation to participate and become an influential force for good within world football. SAFF currently administers 17 competitions for a total of 600+ teams across various age groups, most notably the annual King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup.

SAFF manages nine national teams ranging from the U-15 age group all the way to the first team, all of which compete in 23 regional and international competitions. As part of its significant investment in women’s football, it recently established the first women’s national team and league. It is responsible for the development and upskilling of over 3,000 national coaches and 1,700 referees across the Kingdom.