Riyadh: On April 24th and 25th, Madrid will host the forum, organized by ACCIONA Cultura, which aims to conduct an in-depth reflection on the art world's future.

The meeting will bring together representatives from the world's leading museums, such as the Museo Nacional del Prado, the Musées d'Orsay et de l'Orangerie - Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, among others. Also present will be cultural institutions such as Qatar Museums, Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Royal Commission for AlUla, and MiSK Art Institute.

Other top artists will also participate, such as the Los Angeles-based Turkish creator Refik Anadol and the German Mario Klingemann, who are internationally recognized as pioneers in using data, algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI) to create artworks.

Architecture, as an essential element for the encounter between artists and the public, will also be present at the event, with the leaders of the most relevant studios on the international scene: Frida Escobedo, Tatiana Bilbao, Carlo Ratti, Paola Cattarin from Zaha Hadid Architects, Sumayya Vally from Counterspace, Emilio Tuñón from Tuñón y Albornoz Arquitectos, Jens Richter from estudio Herreros, and Enrique Sobejano from Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos.

The speakers, a total of 50 multidisciplinary experts, will offer their views on the new era of creativity and cultural expression through inspiring speeches, conversations and panel talks that will reflect on success stories, best practices and challenges for the sector's future.

During the forum, areas dedicated to the sector's most striking innovations will also be available for the more than 200 attendees. Here, they can experience artistic experiences such as the multisensory reproduction of a concert, immersive performances, or digital art creations with AI.

NEXT IN is set to be the world's largest forum for the sector, from the approach of museum innovation, and it aims to become a meeting point to discuss each role in the culture industry in a world where the public’s expectations are constantly evolving.

GLOBAL ROLE MODEL

The NEXT IN forum is organized by ACCIONA Cultura, an interdisciplinary company specializing in designing and producing events, museums, exhibitions, expo pavilions, and interiors. With a track record of projects in 43 countries, it has won 250 international awards.

Among the museums it has participated in, the Great Egyptian Museum (the world’s largest of its kind), the House of European History in Brussels, and the Olympic and Sports Museum in Qatar stand out.

Since 1990, ACCIONA Cultura has been developing sustainable solutions in museums and art centers, as well as international and universal exhibitions, demonstrating its creative uniqueness and innovative capacity throughout the value chain.

ACCIONA Cultura is ISO 20121 certified, guaranteeing that all its projects are carried out in line with sustainability criteria and all its activities are carbon neutral.

About:

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €17 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. www.acciona.com