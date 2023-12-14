The Kuwait Fund for Development concluded its participation in the 28th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change conference (COP28), held in Expo City Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Throughout the conference, the Kuwait Fund held a series of discussion sessions, centered on confronting climate change, exploring strategies to lessen its impacts, and emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation. These sessions also shed light on the Fund's active involvement, dedicated efforts, and significant contributions in safeguarding the environment, mitigating the effects of climate change, and achieving sustainable development goals, including areas such as climate change and sustainable development, through various projects it has financed in numerous developing countries.

The discussion sessions were held in the State of Kuwait’s Pavilion located in the Blue Zone of Expo City Dubai. These sessions were attended by the Acting Director-General of the Kuwait Fund for Development, Mr. Waleed Shamlan Al-Bahar, and featured the participation of numerous experts, activists, and officials specializing in environmental, climate change, and sustainable development sectors.

The Kuwait Fund was represented in these sessions by Dr. Nasser Al-Rifai, Senior Engineering Advisor; Dr. Abdulredha Bahman, Senior Engineering Advisor; Dr. Hameed Al-Rashidi, Engineering Advisor; Ms. Manar Mansour, Specialist Engineer; and Mr. Khaled Al-Khaled, Deputy Director of Operations for International Organizations and Bodies at the Kuwait Fund.

It is noteworthy that the Kuwait Fund for Development was part of the State of Kuwait’s Pavilion at the conference, which commenced its activities on November 30th and will continue until December 12th.

The Kuwait Pavilion also included representatives from several other government entities, including the Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Oil, the Environment Public Authority, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries, and the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, as well as representatives from the private sector.