Sharjah: The hospitality sector of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, is participating in the fifth edition of the "ExpoCulinaire" at Expo Centre Sharjah. The exhibition runs until May 31, featuring the participation of over 2,000 chefs from around the world.

Humaid Al Aleeli, Manager of the Hospitality Sector at Sharjah Asset Management, said, "Our participation in the 'ExpoCulinaire' serves to showcase the expertise and talents of our hospitality team from Al Jubail 1441 Restaurant and the fish department at Souq Al Jubail. This event also provides an opportunity to foster new relationships, exchange experiences with entities from different countries, and learn about the latest trends in the food and beverages sector. All these efforts will enhance Sharjah's position on the global hospitality map, support the country's economy, and further the sustainable development process."

Al Aleeli emphasized that this event offers a chance to introduce visitors to what the hospitality sector of Sharjah Asset Management has to offer, most notably the distinct and unique culinary offerings of Al Jubail 1441 Restaurant. With a modern twist on Emirati flavors, they aim to educate both residents and tourists about Emirati hospitality.

A team of professional chefs affiliated with the company's hospitality sector is participating in the 26th edition of the world's largest cooking competition, the "Salon Culinaire", organized by The Emirates Culinary Guild. Contestants are evaluated according to international standards for professional chefs by a panel of global judges. The competition includes the semi-finals for international chefs and the Alen Thong Golden Coffee Pot Challenge, in which nine international culinary teams are participating.