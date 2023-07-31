The first knowledge-sharing sessions of the dual-phased program encompassed panel discussions and mentoring from GM’s senior leadership team

During the next iteration of the program, GM will offer firsthand experience via training, extended to 5 members of the Arab Youth Technology Fellowship Program

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Arab Youth Center and General Motors Africa & Middle East, have launched the second phase of their collaborative ‘Arab Youth Technology Fellowship’ program, led by the Arab Youth Center, which aims to strengthen skills related to sciences, technology, engineering and math (STEM) across the nation’s youth. In addition to enhancing their skills in business leadership and innovation, the program trains young minds to navigate within a dynamic environment, driving towards creative solutions based on artificial intelligence for the future of mobility.

This new phase of the theoretical and practical training includes mentoring, open dialogue, and internship opportunities, with key members of General Motors’ regional leadership, alongside a number of partners. This collaborative effort of the two parties aims to elevate the skillset of the next generation of the workforce, enhance their leadership capabilities and develop creative thinking, while encouraging innovation amongst the youth.

Additionally, the topics discussed during the mentorship sessions and internship program were technology, sustainability, and the future of mobility. The exchange allowed different talents and experts to benefit from GM’s leadership as a global organization specialized in manufacturing and future technologies that support the goals of sustainable development and renewable energy.

Technology is opportunities led by the youth

H.E. Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of Community Development, Vice-chair of the Arab Youth Center and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, confirmed that technology, and its advanced applications, is the foundation for the future of economy that achieve a balanced development for all and facilitate access to essential services, along with catering to various community needs. She also highlighted the leading role of youth in transforming promising technological opportunities into successful developmental projects.

“Today, young talents lead in shaping the future in various areas such as smart mobility, the usage of large data, and clean energy. From our side, we strive to broaden this leadership in different specialties by collaborating with technology-focused leaders and global organizations through advanced training programs related to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). As a result, the efforts of the youth and their technological innovations become the nucleus of urban communities that holistically benefit from the digital transformation,” said Al Mazrui.

Sharing experiences with the youth

Meanwhile, Jack Uppal, President, and Managing Director of GM Africa & Middle East, highlighted, “With 50% of the Arab population under the age of 35, we see immense value in investing in human capital. The future workforce will be instrumental in bringing about the transformation of the automotive industry. Spearheading our dedication to help build an equitable STEM pipeline, this partnership with the Arab Youth Center is another step towards inspiring future leaders in the region and beyond. Our ambition is to continue to champion STEM career paths for youth by building a strong foundation for the next generation of innovators as we drive towards our vision for an all-electric future.”

Recognized certificates

The new phase offers direct learning opportunities provided by experts in the mobility industry and future technologies related to it. The guidance program lasts for three months with the enrollment of 5 distinguished trainees, and more to join as interns, who had completed the first phase of extensive sessions offered by experts from the renowned global innovator. All participants who finish the program will be awarded practical experience certificates.

Futuristic ideas

The first sessions of the program covered vital topics, spanning the future of mobility underpinned by artificial intelligence, the importance of partnerships with start-up projects, and ways to enhance growth, innovation, and professional development. The discussion panels also covered several issues including the enhancement of women’s leadership in the field, the role of digital transformation and automation, and new business systems that inspire positive change within operations and manufacturing.

Quality opportunities

The second phase of the ‘Arab Youth Technology Fellowship’ program offers a space to look for opportunities, business incubators and training apprenticeships with partners. It also gives members the chance to develop projects, over the course of the program, supported by experts and specialists from the program partners, such as GM. Their progress will be closely followed over the training apprenticeship, giving rise to future work opportunities.

The first phase of the fellowship program covered topics such as skills needed for the future, the way technology leads the future of mobility, the importance of diversity at the workplace, ways to empower the youth in leadership thinking, and understanding the value of developing partnerships to achieve personal, institutional, and societal objectives.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for over 95 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

