Doha – Over fifty pre-medical students from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) embarked on a fascinating journey into the world of sports medicine during a recent visit to Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital. Their objective was to gain a deeper understanding of how biomechanics is applied in diagnosing and treating athletes.

To achieve this, the students embarked on a comprehensive tour of various hospital departments. From the movement and assessment analysis laboratory and hydropathy pools to the altitude dormitory and climate chamber, the podiatry and virtual reality sections, the motion capture lab, and the medical imaging facilities, the students witnessed cutting-edge technology in action.

The visit wasn’t limited to just observing equipment. The students also had the privilege of meeting with prominent figures at Aspetar, including Dr. Abdulaziz Jaham Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer.

During his introductory speech Dr. Al Kuwari, Aspetar’s CEO, highlighted the importance of such visits: “As the leading specialized orthopedic and sports medicine hospital in the MENA region, we’re thrilled to welcome future doctors from WCM-Q to our facilities. This visit provides a unique opportunity for students to gain early exposure to sports medicine, and we look forward to hosting similar educational excursions in the future as part of our partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.”

One participating student, Iman Dajani, expressed her enthusiasm: “The exposure to cutting-edge technology and interdisciplinary teamwork at Aspetar has greatly enriched my understanding of sports medicine, providing invaluable insights into patient care and rehabilitation.”

Dr. Mohammad Yousef, professor of physics at WCM-Q, emphasized the program’s focus: “We are dedicated to providing our students with diverse opportunities to broaden their knowledge of physics principles in healthcare. Our visit to Aspetar offered a unique platform to witness firsthand how these principles are applied in treating and preventing sports injuries. We extend our sincere gratitude to Aspetar for their hospitality and support in showcasing biomechanics in action.”

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

