Prepare for another flavour-packed week filled with delectable dining, exciting events, and culinary adventures at Dubai Food Festival, running until Sunday 12 May 2024.

For more information, visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– The Dubai Food Festival is sizzling into its second week, promising an even more tantalising array of culinary adventures, exclusive menus, thrilling events, and a whole lot more to stir the appetite. Whether you’re craving curated menus at Dubai Restaurant Week, beachside delights at e& Beach Canteen, or diverse culinary adventures with Foodie Experiences, week two of DFF promises an unforgettable gastronomic exploration of the city.

Here is a taster of what’s in store:

Dubai Restaurant Week

Dubai Restaurant Week, a beloved highlight of the city’s dynamic culinary calendar, is here to delight food enthusiasts with specially curated set menus from over 60 of Dubai's top restaurants, all at unbeatable prices. From elegant fine dining destinations to cosy local spots and hidden culinary gems, participating venues will tantalise diners with two-course lunch menus priced at AED 125 and/or three-course dinners at AED 250 per person. It’s a chance to indulge in extraordinary dining experiences with participating MICHELIN and Gault&Millau recognised restaurants as well as those featured in the 2024 Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Included in the lineup of participating restaurants are:

21Grams | explore the heart of the Balkans featuring traditional flavours with contemporary flair. Indulge in lunch and dinner dishes like baked beetroot with goat’s cheese crema, raspberry sauce, and hazelnuts; or the slow-roasted lamb shoulder in milk with confit pearl onion and harissa butter for a truly memorable dining experience.

explore the heart of the Balkans featuring traditional flavours with contemporary flair. Indulge in lunch and dinner dishes like baked beetroot with goat’s cheese crema, raspberry sauce, and hazelnuts; or the slow-roasted lamb shoulder in milk with confit pearl onion and harissa butter for a truly memorable dining experience. Al Khaima | provides an authentic Middle Eastern dining experience with hot and cold mezzeh followed by dishes such as fillet of sea bass and chicken shish taouk, while vegetarians can enjoy the flavourful eggplant moussaka (dinner only).

| provides an authentic Middle Eastern dining experience with hot and cold mezzeh followed by dishes such as fillet of sea bass and chicken shish taouk, while vegetarians can enjoy the flavourful eggplant moussaka (dinner only). Arabian Tea House | experience traditional Emirati cuisine with a variety of local dishes in a setting reminiscent of old Dubai. Enjoy lunch or dinner with main course options such as chicken biryani, machboos lahm, or vegetable saloona for a taste of authentic flavours.

experience traditional Emirati cuisine with a variety of local dishes in a setting reminiscent of old Dubai. Enjoy lunch or dinner with main course options such as chicken biryani, machboos lahm, or vegetable saloona for a taste of authentic flavours. BOCA | delight in sustainable Spanish plates for lunch or dinner and indulge in grilled octopus, beetroot quinoa with duck confit, or green spelt risotto for a culinary experience that embodies fresh sophistication and sustainability.

delight in sustainable Spanish plates for lunch or dinner and indulge in grilled octopus, beetroot quinoa with duck confit, or green spelt risotto for a culinary experience that embodies fresh sophistication and sustainability. Carna By Dario Cecchini | provides prime cuts and a menu celebrating the art of butchery with dishes like bone marrow croquettes, grilled lettuce salad, Australian oyster blade, baby chicken, and more (dinner only).

| provides prime cuts and a menu celebrating the art of butchery with dishes like bone marrow croquettes, grilled lettuce salad, Australian oyster blade, baby chicken, and more (dinner only). Jun’s | choose from vibrant lunch and dinner options like rainbow heirloom carrots with smoked labneh or szechuan baba ganoush with kaluga caviar for starters. For mains, indulge in the succulent char siu wagyu shortrib or miso sea bass clay pot rice for a flavourful meal.

choose from vibrant lunch and dinner options like rainbow heirloom carrots with smoked labneh or szechuan baba ganoush with kaluga caviar for starters. For mains, indulge in the succulent char siu wagyu shortrib or miso sea bass clay pot rice for a flavourful meal. LOWE | feast on seasonal produce cooked naturally by fire and enjoy dishes like charred cauliflower, smoked beef tartare, spinach tagliatelle, and aged beef wraps, offering a truly satisfying lunch or dinner.

feast on seasonal produce cooked naturally by fire and enjoy dishes like charred cauliflower, smoked beef tartare, spinach tagliatelle, and aged beef wraps, offering a truly satisfying lunch or dinner. REIF Japanese Kushiyaki | savour chef Reif Othman's modern twist on Japanese street-style cuisine and enjoy refreshing lunch and dinner options like kale salad with korogoma dressing or savoury chicken gyoza with homemade chilli sauce. Indulge your sweet tooth with hojicha cream brulee or zesty yuzu Eton mess.

savour chef Reif Othman's modern twist on Japanese street-style cuisine and enjoy refreshing lunch and dinner options like kale salad with korogoma dressing or savoury chicken gyoza with homemade chilli sauce. Indulge your sweet tooth with hojicha cream brulee or zesty yuzu Eton mess. Rhodes W1 | offers British and European cuisine with lunch and dinner options including watermelon and feta salad, salmon fishcake, steak and chips, Eton mess sundae, and more.

| offers British and European cuisine with lunch and dinner options including watermelon and feta salad, salmon fishcake, steak and chips, Eton mess sundae, and more. ROKA | experience contemporary Japanese robatayaki over lunch or dinner and share starters like kampachi sashimi and ebi furai to avocado maki. For mains, choose from gyu mitsuji yaki and karashi ponzu for a delightful dining experience.

experience contemporary Japanese robatayaki over lunch or dinner and share starters like kampachi sashimi and ebi furai to avocado maki. For mains, choose from gyu mitsuji yaki and karashi ponzu for a delightful dining experience. Toro Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval | features Central and South American flavours with options like tuna tataki with hinoki mushroom or crispy prawns and mango to start, followed by a choice of Chilean sea bass, Argentinian rib-eye, or barley risotto (dinner only).

| features Central and South American flavours with options like tuna tataki with hinoki mushroom or crispy prawns and mango to start, followed by a choice of Chilean sea bass, Argentinian rib-eye, or barley risotto (dinner only). UCHI | indulge in creative Japanese fusion with lunch or dinner at Uchi, renowned for its innovative approach to sushi and Japanese cuisine. Choose from a curated selection of dishes showcasing the finest ingredients for a memorable culinary journey.

Running until Sunday 12 May 2024, Dubai Restaurant Week offers the opportunity to embark on a culinary journey, discover new flavours, revisit cherished classics, and immerse in the extraordinary culinary creativity for which Dubai is celebrated. For a full list of participating restaurants and to secure your spot via OpenTable, check out Visit Dubai

e& Beach Canteen

Marking its first week with a burst of energy and excitement, e& Beach Canteen invites visitors to indulge in culinary delights and seaside fun on the stunning shores of Jumeirah Beach, just behind Sunset Mall. Elevating the beachside dining experience to new heights, this pop-up event draws inspiration from the relaxing, vacation-lifestyle of beachside living, offering a delightful escape into a world of food, music, entertainment, wellness, and overall good vibes. Alongside the already beloved culinary offerings and entertainment, this year guests can also enjoy a first-ever beach club experience, plus engaging food workshops, invigorating fitness sessions, a dedicated kids' fun zone, and much more. Here are just some of the highlights you won't want to miss at e& Beach Canteen this year:

e& Stage | the main stage is your ticket to a diverse lineup of performances that'll keep you entertained all day long.

the main stage is your ticket to a diverse lineup of performances that'll keep you entertained all day long. Goodness Bar by Lipton | cheers to free refreshment as Lipton invites all Beach Canteeners to enjoy complimentary Lipton Green Tea Mocktails, ensuring you stay hydrated and refreshed all day long.

cheers to free refreshment as Lipton invites all Beach Canteeners to enjoy complimentary Lipton Green Tea Mocktails, ensuring you stay hydrated and refreshed all day long. talabat Food Plaza | a foodie paradise featuring House of Pops, Drip Burgers, Hotbun, Big Boi Ramen, Sushido and more, all offering delectable delights sure to tantalise your taste buds.

a foodie paradise featuring House of Pops, Drip Burgers, Hotbun, Big Boi Ramen, Sushido and more, all offering delectable delights sure to tantalise your taste buds. Streetfood Walk | take a stroll and tuck into savoury delights at Tortilla and JT Burgers, alongside authentic street food favourites at Halla Shawarma and Tonda Pizza.

take a stroll and tuck into savoury delights at Tortilla and JT Burgers, alongside authentic street food favourites at Halla Shawarma and Tonda Pizza. Beach BBQ | sizzle up your beach experience with Mama B, The Mad Greeks, and more satisfying your cravings for smoky, grilled goodness.

sizzle up your beach experience with Mama B, The Mad Greeks, and more satisfying your cravings for smoky, grilled goodness. The Beach Club | immerse yourself in the first-ever e& Beach Canteen beach club experience from 8am to 6pm. Lounge, socialise, and enjoy beachfront offerings, complete with sun loungers, umbrellas, and towel rentals. Plus, join fitness sessions for a power-packed start to your day.

immerse yourself in the first-ever e& Beach Canteen beach club experience from 8am to 6pm. Lounge, socialise, and enjoy beachfront offerings, complete with sun loungers, umbrellas, and towel rentals. Plus, join fitness sessions for a power-packed start to your day. Kids’ Fun Zone | treat your little ones to a world of wonder and meet beloved Dubai characters Modhesh and Dana as they lead fun-filled activities, including inflatable adventures and exciting challenges, with chances to win thrilling prizes.

treat your little ones to a world of wonder and meet beloved Dubai characters Modhesh and Dana as they lead fun-filled activities, including inflatable adventures and exciting challenges, with chances to win thrilling prizes. Food Focus Dubai | discover the winners of the Food Focus Dubai Photography Competition in collaboration with Gulf Photo Plus. With over 1,000 entries capturing Dubai's vibrant street food scene, their shots will be exhibited throughout the festival, adding an artistic touch to this exciting celebration of food and creativity

Whether you're seeking a family-friendly adventure or a laid-back gathering with friends, make the most of your beachside culinary escapades with e& Beach Canteen, open daily from 4pm to 12am, until Sunday 12 May 2024. For more information, visit www.beachcanteen.ae.

Foodie Experiences

Another fan-favourite on the DFF calendar, Foodie Experiences is all set to enter its second week, offering a carefully curated collection of family and kid-friendly culinary adventures at different restaurants across the city. Featuring Dubai's top food innovators and chefs, this is a chance to make the most of unique weekly experiences, where guests can indulge in a diverse range of culinary delights. Only available during DFF, these exclusive activations include kids’ sessions, masterclasses, tasting menus, culinary collaborations, and more. As we step into week two, prepare to embark on eight days of family-friendly dining adventures with multiple Foodie Experiences to choose from:

Kids Experiences | the little ones can join a pastry masterclass at Accents Restaurant and Terrace featuring cookie decoration and energy ball lollipop-making from 27-28 April. They can also try pizza-making at Boardwalk from 27 April to 4 May, or enjoy a fun-filled gimbap masterclass at Hoe Lee Kow from 28 April to 1 May.

the little ones can join a pastry masterclass at Accents Restaurant and Terrace featuring cookie decoration and energy ball lollipop-making from 27-28 April. They can also try pizza-making at Boardwalk from 27 April to 4 May, or enjoy a fun-filled gimbap masterclass at Hoe Lee Kow from 28 April to 1 May. Tasting Menus | from 27 April to 4 May, guests at Mirzam can indulge in a Spice Route tasting board paired with Gahwa Omee or enjoy a chocolate and coffee tasting experience paired with V60 coffee.

from 27 April to 4 May, guests at Mirzam can indulge in a Spice Route tasting board paired with Gahwa Omee or enjoy a chocolate and coffee tasting experience paired with V60 coffee. Masterclasses | families can partake in an interactive masterclass at Shang Palace, delving into the traditional techniques of dim sum-making from 27 April to 4 May, or master the art of preparing a traditional Emirati meal at Arabian Tea House on 30 April and 2 May, while Slice Restaurant hosts a healthy smoothie masterclass where guests get to learn about smoothie pairing and nutritional benefits from 27 April to 4 May.

families can partake in an interactive masterclass at Shang Palace, delving into the traditional techniques of dim sum-making from 27 April to 4 May, or master the art of preparing a traditional Emirati meal at Arabian Tea House on 30 April and 2 May, while Slice Restaurant hosts a healthy smoothie masterclass where guests get to learn about smoothie pairing and nutritional benefits from 27 April to 4 May. Culinary Collaborations | join Chef Dragan and Chef Milan for a tantalising collaboration at 21grams on 27 April, where they craft an unforgettable Balkan dining experience, showcasing the culinary essence of the region.

join Chef Dragan and Chef Milan for a tantalising collaboration at 21grams on 27 April, where they craft an unforgettable Balkan dining experience, showcasing the culinary essence of the region. Experiential Dining | Indulge in a culinary journey from 29 April to 3 May with Konjiki Hototogisu as it brings an exclusive set menu featuring vegetarian or non-vegetarian options, each starting with appetisers like edamame and moving on to the main highlight – Shio or Shoyu Ramen and Mochi for dessert.

For a full list of exciting foodie experiences, check out the Visit Dubai website.

Running throughout DFF until Sunday 12 May 2024, Foodie Experiences shines a spotlight on a new experience each week, guaranteeing a captivating and diverse journey through Dubai's culinary scene and giving a fresh perspective. Stay tuned for more exciting experiences as we unveil what's in store for week three.

10 Dirham Dish

As DFF enters its second week, 10 Dirham Dish continues to tantalise taste buds across Dubai. With more than 500 restaurants citywide joining in to offer a beloved classic, a fresh creation, or a portion of their signature dish for just AED 10, diners can enjoy unbeatable value without compromising on flavour.

Embark on a gastronomic journey through Dubai’s rich dining landscape in the most wallet-friendly way possible, and sample more than 25 cuisines. Indulge in local Emirati delicacies at Tent Jumeirah, Mediterranean delights at Elements Café, and Hawaiian flavours at Poke & Co, or experience the taste of Greece at Philotimos, Korean cuisine at Hangry Joes, authentic Mexican dishes at Wills, and Persian specialties at The Sib Restaurant LLC. The diverse range of offerings provides a delectable snapshot of the depth of dining options in Dubai, including flavour-packed street food spots, all at an unmissable price.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit Zomato and make it easy to discover and indulge in these delectable 10 Dirham offerings throughout the festival. Running until Sunday 12 May 2024, don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to explore Dubai's vibrant culinary scene at exceptional value.

Chef’s Menu

From 1 May to 12 May, prepare for an unparalleled culinary journey with the all-new Chef’s Menu. Participating fine dining restaurants will tantalise your taste buds with curated menus featuring their best-selling dishes, meticulously assembled across a minimum of three courses. What sets this experience apart is its interactive nature, allowing diners to engage directly with the culinary masters to learn about their inspiration and techniques. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the chefs set to dazzle your palate and ignite your culinary senses:

Chef Rahul Rana of Avatara | offers a unique Indian vegetarian fine dining experience serving dishes inspired by pure and natural seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms. Chef Rana redefines Indian cuisine with modern techniques and soulful stories, challenging traditional perceptions of vegetarian food, while accommodating vegan and gluten-free diets upon request.

offers a unique Indian vegetarian fine dining experience serving dishes inspired by pure and natural seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms. Chef Rana redefines Indian cuisine with modern techniques and soulful stories, challenging traditional perceptions of vegetarian food, while accommodating vegan and gluten-free diets upon request. Chef Andy Toh of Hakkasan Dubai | merges traditional Cantonese recipes with contemporary twists, promising guests a distinctive dining experience with signature dishes that reflect a blend of authenticity and innovation.

merges traditional Cantonese recipes with contemporary twists, promising guests a distinctive dining experience with signature dishes that reflect a blend of authenticity and innovation. Chef Damien Duviau of Nobu Dubai | offers an exclusive dining experience blending Japanese style with Peruvian influences, including iconic dishes such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu Beef Tacos, alongside some of the finest sushi in the city.

offers an exclusive dining experience blending Japanese style with Peruvian influences, including iconic dishes such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu Beef Tacos, alongside some of the finest sushi in the city. Chef Frankie Yang Tao of Mott 32 | presents a special menu featuring Mott 32's celebrated signature dishes, blending innovative creations with traditional favourites, designed to captivate guests with exceptional flavours.

presents a special menu featuring Mott 32's celebrated signature dishes, blending innovative creations with traditional favourites, designed to captivate guests with exceptional flavours. Chef Alvin Leung at Demon Duck | presents a five-course set menu showcasing signature dishes, merges traditional Chinese and Asian classics with innovative twists. Located in a Hong Kong-inspired, speakeasy-style setting with an outdoor garden terrace, Demon Duck is known for its dynamic ambience and pan-Asian cuisine.

presents a five-course set menu showcasing signature dishes, merges traditional Chinese and Asian classics with innovative twists. Located in a Hong Kong-inspired, speakeasy-style setting with an outdoor garden terrace, Demon Duck is known for its dynamic ambience and pan-Asian cuisine. Chef Cesar Ulloa at La Mar | introduces Taste of La Mar, an authentic Peruvian menu blending seafood, meats and wok dishes, as well as desserts that feature Peruvian chocolate. La Mar celebrates Latin American gastronomy, offering a cebichería experience with signature seafood, tiraditos, causas and grilled anticucho .

introduces Taste of La Mar, an authentic Peruvian menu blending seafood, meats and wok dishes, as well as desserts that feature Peruvian chocolate. La Mar celebrates Latin American gastronomy, offering a cebichería experience with signature seafood, tiraditos, causas and grilled anticucho Chef Mario Martinez at Leña | designed for sharing, this menu showcases Leña's signature dishes, including a variety of meats, sea bass and vegetarian options, each influenced by international culinary traditions. Born from the innovative vision of Andalusian chef Dani García, Leña revolutionises grilling with a focus on charcoal and local produce, offering a unique blend of García's global influences.

So, get ready for an elevated dining affair where culinary excellence, chefs’ innovation, and the pure joy of food takes centre stage. Uncover the full lineup and secure your seat at the table by visiting Visit Dubai.

Citywide Programme

During DFF, brands citywide are rolling out exclusive discounts in-store and online, across a diverse array of products and sectors from home furnishings to electronics, from healthcare to dining. Enjoy tailored deals from brands like Raising Canes, Texas Roadhouse, Sharaf DG, Red Tag, Home Box, Holland & Barrett, and many more, all offering significant savings. Explore the latest promotions here and make the most of these enticing DFF offers.

Experience the lively food scene at City Centre Malls and Mall of the Emirates, where a curated selection of food and beverage options awaits. Enjoy 25 percent cashback - equivalent to 100X SHARE points - via the SHARE app on your dining receipts. Simply activate the offer on SHARE and treat yourself to a rewarding culinary experience until the end of DFF.

Prepare for an unforgettable gastronomical journey at Mercato Mall this DFF. From tantalising street food to exquisite fine dining, satisfy every craving and ignite your passion for food. Enjoy live cooking demos by Tavola, experience the indulgent delights of Haagen-Dazs and spin the wheel of Fortune for a chance to win valuable prizes, and make the most of discount vouchers offering a minimum of 25 percent off. Visit Spinneys’ and Pasha Sarayi's food tasting stations for a feast of flavours, accompanied by live entertainment. Don't miss out on this epicurean adventure at Mercato Mall.

Enjoy a taste of the city at the Satwa Street Food Festival; a delicious dining concept that will give visitors a chance to sample authentic local specialities amid a fun community vibe. Along with delectable food, there's also affordable shopping, incredible live entertainment and contests with amazing prizes. Come over with the entire family and tuck into dishes from around the globe, running throughout DFF.

Enjoy a generous 35 percent off when spending AED 99 or more at some of Dubai's best-selling restaurants with Careem’s FEAST campaign. Explore a variety of culinary delights without stretching your budget. Whether you're craving contemporary cuisine or traditional dishes, FEAST makes dining out even more enticing. Experience gourmet dining at home with Careem's TOP CHOICES, featuring a curated selection of Dubai’s most popular, premium restaurants tailored for those seeking a luxurious dine-in experience.

Celebrate the rich tapestry of flavours that Dubai has to offer at the 11th Dubai Food Festival and treat your tastebuds to a feast of epic proportions, while immersing yourself in a culinary journey like no other.

Running until Sunday 12 May 2024, Dubai Food Festival promises an array of activations, special menus, and events. Whether you crave authentic Emirati flavours, homegrown concepts, international fine dining, or family-friendly hotspots, this year’s festival promises delicious experiences for every age, palate, and budget. Now in its 11th edition, DFF 2024 features returning favourites such as Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen, and 10 Dirham Dish and a food focus photography competition with Gulf Photo Plus, alongside the all-new Chef’s Menu. For more information, visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

