Najla Al-Eisa: We are committed to inspiring and supporting the new generation of young creators and highlighting their innovations

Continuing its commitment to supporting youth initiatives, Gulf Bank wrapped up its strategic sponsorship of the "Kilmitain" forum, organized by "Khaleejesque", a lifestyle magazine dedicated to exploring the continonously evolving cultural, artistic and desgin scenes in the Arab region. The forum aimed to empower creative industries in Kuwait by bringing together numerous experts and innovators for a series of seminars and panel discussions, attracting over 700 attendees from various professional backgrounds.

While serving as a keynote speaker in a panel discussion at the forum, Ms. Najla Al-Eisa, the Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, stated, "Gulf Bank is committed to fostering the talents and innovations of the youth across diverse sectors. This commitment stems from our strategic emphasis on youth as a core pillar of our organization.”

She highlighted that participating in these events offers a distinctive platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas among creative professionals – particularly in the marketing industry, where creativity and innovation are crucial for effectively communicating an institution's messages and objectives to its customers.

Al-Eisa stressed the bank's commitment to providing equal opportunities for everyone, from advertising agencies to individuals, to showcase their ideas. The bank prioritizes selecting ideas that are not only highly creative, but also align with its marketing goals; with an emphasis on modernity and innovation as key criteria for selection.

She noted that Gulf Bank aims to inspire and support the emerging generation of young creators, by highlighting their innovations and encouraging their development. The bank is dedicated to helping them overcome the challenges they encounter in implementing their innovative ideas and unleashing their creative potential.

Al-Eisa also mentioned that Gulf Bank's successful marketing campaigns in recent years, promoting its unique products and services, are the outcome of various factors. Creative ideas have consistently taken the lead, aligning with the aspirations and needs of customers.

Additionally, during the forum, Gulf Bank introduced a competition designed to draw in the creative ideas of young people in the field of advertising. Winners of this competition will have the chance to collaborate closely with Gulf Bank through all phases of idea implementation, from inception to completion. This opportunity allows them to fully develop their ideas and break into the advertising market through Gulf Bank, one of the most prominent financial institutions in Kuwait.

