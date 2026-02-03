

The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) is set to organise the seventh edition of ‘Legislative Week’ under the theme ‘Empowering Family and Society: Legislation for a Prosperous Future’. The flagship annual event will take place from 9 to 11 February 2026, bringing together a distinguished group of legal experts, legislators, and specialists from across the legal and legislative fields.

‘Legislative Week 2026’ aims to foster dialogue on the pivotal role of legislation in promoting family and societal stability, and in enhancing the overall quality of life.

The first day will feature the ‘Legislative Conference 2026’, which will address five key themes: ‘The Role of the Legislative System in Strengthening Community and Family Stability’, ‘Empowering Society through Legislation’, ‘Education and Human Capital’, ‘Justice, Social Protection, and Empowerment’, and ‘Health and Quality of Life’.

The day also will include a forward-looking session titled ‘The Future’. The second day will host the ‘Legislative Lab 2026’, while the third day will include a virtual workshop on ‘Behavioural Insights and Legislation’.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the SLC, emphasised that ‘Legislative Week’ serves as a vital platform for exchanging expertise and developing shared visions to strengthen the legislative ecosystem in the Emirate of Dubai.

“The seventh edition of Legislative Week reflects the vision of our wise leadership to establish an integrated and flexible legislative framework, capable of responding to change and anticipating the future. This event reaffirms our belief that legislation is not merely a set of legal texts, but a dynamic tool to support sustainable development, safeguard rights and achievements, promote social justice, and reinforce public trust in institutions. The themes of this edition align with national priorities in education, healthcare, and social empowerment, which are key pillars for securing a prosperous future for generations to come. Moreover, Legislative Lab 2026 underscores our commitment to embracing international best practices and driving innovation in community-focused legislation,” H.E. added.

The conference is expected to attract wide participation from experts and specialists from within the Emirate and abroad. Dr. Najat Al Amri will deliver the opening remarks at the Legislative Conference, while Bushra Al Barwani will lead the session on ‘Empowering Society through Legislation’. Rafeeah Al Owais will address the theme of ‘Education and Human Capital’.

Mr. Omar Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislative Audit Directorate at the SLC, will speak on ‘Justice, Social Protection, and Empowerment’, while Hamda bin Sulaiman will present insights on legislation related to ‘Health and Quality of Life’. The conference will include a forward-looking panel discussion on future directions for the legislative ecosystem, moderated by Marwah Ibrahim.

Legislative Week is an annual flagship event organised by the General Secretariat of the SLC. It plays a key role in advancing legislative thinking, enhancing transparency and participation in the law-making process, and reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to fostering a legislative ecosystem that supports sustainable development and is equipped to meet future challenges.

