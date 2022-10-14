Dubai – His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Minister of Finance visited the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global today.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum was welcomed by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum was briefed about the state-of-the-art projects showcased at the pavilion and Sharjah Government’s commitment to digitisation.

10 Sharjah Government entities are showcasing 15 projects and initiatives at their pavilion at GITEX Global. The Department of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah, Sharjah Police Science Academy, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Archeology Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Kalba City Municipality, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Sharjah Digital Office are present at the pavilion.

The Sharjah Government Pavilion in the Arena Hall at the Dubai World Trade Center has hosted workshops and activities, including visits by senior government officials, VIPS and leading technology experts at GITEX Global 2022.