Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority between January 10 - 13

Renowned football legends, including Carles Puyol, Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro, Seedorf, and Shevchenko, will compete during Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’

Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, Sharjah is gearing up for the inaugural edition of ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’. This premier event, set from January 10 to 13, will feature more than 200 athletes, including 23 revered football legends, participating in a series of exciting activities: the ‘Night of the Stars’, the ‘Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament’, and the ‘Legends Padel Tour’.

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the week marks a significant leap in the emirate's developmental journey, particularly in the tourism and sports sectors. The event encompasses tourist excursions, friendly matches, and competitions at Sharjah’s prime landmarks, showcasing the emirate's extensive tourist and entertainment offerings to global sports icons.

Legends Padel Tour: A Gathering of Football Greats

On January 10, the Legends Padel Tour, featuring 16 distinguished international football stars and legends, will commence at the World Padel Academy in Sharjah, arranged by the SCTDA.

World Champions compete at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club

From January 11 to 13, over 200 players, including 10+ football legends, will vie in the 'Sharjah International Footgolf Championship'. The event’s finale at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club will see these legends join 185 leading footgolf players to compete for a USD 30,000 prize pool. The championship is considered the most significant event of its kind globally for its scale and public engagement, attracting a wide international audience.

Night of the Stars

On the second day, January 12th, the Sharjah Sports Club stadium will host 'Night of the Stars', a friendly football match featuring 23 elite international retired football stars and legends, including Francesco Totti, Carles Puyol, Andriy Shevchenko, Fabio Cannavaro, Clarence Seedorf, Christian Vieri, Dida, and Serginho.

A comprehensive ecosystem to bolster Sharjah’s global status

On the launch of Sharjah’s Week of the Stars, HE Khaled Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, underscored the symbiotic relationship between sports and tourism as vital to the development of host countries hosting international events. He noted that it highlights the destinations and attractions that draw visitors from around the world.

He said: “Organizing Sharjah’s Week of the Stars aligns with the authorities’ vision to merge attractive elements into an ecosystem that elevates Sharjah's global tourism and development status. The emirate, known for its cultural richness, diverse tourism from eco-friendly to desert adventures, and historical landmarks and heritage, introduces global audiences to its high-standard, comprehensive tourism through this event.”

Al Midfa continued: "We are confident that this championship will attract the attention of millions of sports enthusiasts and fans, especially since some of the biggest international names in sports will compete in Sharjah. Their presence will support SCTDA’s efforts to attract more visitors and tourists to explore the emirate and learn about its achievements, landmarks, and tourist destinations."

Sharjah’s inaugural Footgolf Tournament in January 2023 set a high standard, attracting over 130 players from 21 nations and a USD 40,000 prize pool. Concurrently, the authority hosted a thrilling padel-tennis tournament featuring 16 former football stars at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.