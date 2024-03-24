Sharjah: In line with its mission to empower women in the business community, the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) is shining light on its members' unique ventures in the fashion industry by showcasing their exceptional work at the Azyan exhibition, running until March 23rd at the Almas Foyer of the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

SBWC members participating in the exhibition include Fatima Al Hammadi, presenting her brand ‘Al kham Abaya,’ which offers designs that blend tradition with modernity; Moza Al Ketibi, with ‘Label 09,’ showcases a collection that suits the modern woman, while Khawla Al Shamsi participates with her brand ‘Sculpture,’ offering a unique and elegant fashion line. Eman Al Madifa, with her brand ‘Al Gurzah,’ redefines elegance with designs that celebrate meticulous details.

Since the inaugural edition of Azyan in 2019, SBWC has utilised the fashion exhibition as a platform for reinforcing its role as a major supporter of women in the fashion and jewellery sector. This reflects the council’s commitment to showcasing Emirati women's unique talents, empowering them to excel across various sectors, and affirming their crucial role in the economic and cultural landscape of the Emirate.

Moreover, through its active participation in Azyan, SBWC aims to support Sharjah’s institutions in achieving sustainable development and enhance its members' contributions to the economic and developmental scene in Sharjah and the UAE.