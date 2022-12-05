Dubai, UAE: The region’s largest retail & shopping centre event, the Retail Congress MENA will be celebrating its 28th Anniversary in the region. The conference, exhibition, networking, dealmaking and celebration of the best-of-the-best in MENA Shopping Centres & Retailers will take place from the 5th to the 6th of December 2022 at Ritz Carlton Hotel in DIFC Dubai.

The Retail Congress will address how we can build back better for the future as the year 2022 presents the retailers, mall owners and service providers opportunity to pave the way for the next evolution - the Retail Reborn.

RECON MENA will enable attendees to learn new insights, strategies and exciting innovation opportunities that is set to make the world of shopping and retail keep going and emerging.

Together with the greatest minds in the industry and thought leaders, come, listen, and learn from our Keynote Speakers namely Ted Souder, Stephen M.R. Covey and Howard Saunders, all have a great track record in the retail industry. They will take you on a deep dive to what you need to know now, and in the future of retail, to operate successful businesses.

Organized by The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECS+R), Dubai Chamber and Dubai Association Centre, RECON MENA, offers retailers and shopping centres the largest platform to connect, meet and learn with industry professionals and solution providers within the retail industry all under one roof for two days of industry leaders’ speeches, education, networking and deal-making and establish lucrative business relationships while sharing important views and experiences with key- players in the retail industry.

Retail Congress MENA Exhibitors include Retransform (Annet Technologies Middle East FZE), Saudi Bonyan, Danah Real Estate | Al Rashid Mall, WovVTech, Vindico, ASI Design Solutions, Giftify, Tilal Village, TheLeisureWay, V‐Count, V‐Global, Blachere Illumination, LPFlex Base Industry LLC, MK Illumination, Footprint, Arabian Centres, Hamat Holding, Diriyah Gate Development Authority | Diriyah Square, Yardi Systems, Azad Properties | Souq 7, The Clock Towers Shopping Center, Ezdihar Real Estate Development, Dalma Mall, Al Hokair Group, OPM By Olaat Real Estate, Damac Properties, Vemco Group, Sensormatic Solutions, Trafiki Digital Marketing, Coniq, Unifynd Technologies, Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Company, Yango Deli Tech and The C Mall.

PLATINUM SPONSORS: Arabian Centres Company, Hamat Holding, Red Sea Mall, Diriyah Gate Development Authority | Diriyah Square

GOLD SPONSORS: Yardi Systems, Azad Properties | Souq7, The Clock Towers Shopping Center, Ezdihar Real Estate Development, Kinan International Real Estate Development Co., Dalma Mall, Al Hokair Group

SILVER SPONSORS: OPM by Olaat Real Estate, Damac Properties, Vemco Group, Sensormatic Solutions, Trafiki Digital Marketing

BRONZE SPONSORS: Coniq, Unifynd Technologies, Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Company, Yango Deli Tech, The C Mall

Official Airline Partner - Emirates Airlines Official Signage Partner - Champion Digital Official Exhibition Contractor - Footprint

Balabala, Dhamani, Orange Bed & Bath, Sahara Centre, McArthur Retail Development Specialists, V4TXX Music Group LLC, Xpandretail Powered by Savant, Right Selection, Pathfinder, Careem

Global Trend Monitor and Coral Coast Public Relations

