Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Race into Italian summer every day at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi with a wide range of turbo-charged activities, inspired by the F1 racing season including arts and crafts, live shows, competitions, live cooking shows, a spectacular drone show and much more, running until September 4, 2022.

Every weekend, performers including an Italian opera singer, an Italian roaming band, hand-to-hand act and a CYR Wheel show will delight guests at the Park. Guests can also watch the Bell’Italia sky light up with turbocharged drones while creating unparalleled images under the iconic red roof with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s first Drone Spectacular.

For endless family-friendly fun this summer, little ones can enjoy the Park’s daily activities including the ‘Mosaic Series’ inspired by this year’s Scuderia Ferrari F1 car – F1-75, where they can create their very own souvenir, in addition to ‘Ready.Set.Paint!’ which takes place at the Family Zone and ‘Ready.Set.Play!’, where little champions and young spirits can enter a life-size board game and race to the finish line at La Piazza Green Zone, every day from 12pm – 6pm.

What’s more, Mamma Rossella, the Park’s signature Italian eatery will give guests a taste of Italy with a live cooking demonstration, teaching guests how an authentic Italian meal is made with tips and tricks learned from Mamma Rossella herself.

Every Race Weekend, families can gather up and join the ‘Track the Tracks’ challenge, where they’ll be asked to track down F1 Grand Prix tracks hidden around the Park and place the corresponding stickers in the correct zone on a handed map. Families that succeed at completing the challenge can head to the Formula Rossa to receive a special surprise. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi also randomly picks a family every weekend to be named a Very Important Family (VIP) of the day, offering lucky guests the chance to be treated to a complimentary lunch at Mamma Rossella on the day and a special treatment at the Park for the duration of their visit.

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named ‘Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East’ at the International Travel Awards, and ‘World’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ at the World Travel Awards both for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the park’s Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences won a Gold award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021.

