Two Qatari youth participated in the first edition of the UNWTO Global Youth Tourism Summit which took place over June 27 – July 3 in Sorrento, Italy. With the support of Qatar Tourism, Saleh Al-Hudaifi and Noura Al-Osaimi represented Qatar at the event to discuss the future of the global tourism industry. The summit gathered more than 130 youth from across 60 countries and was held at the Hilton Sorrento Palace Hotel.

The UNWTO Global Youth Tourism Summit aims to celebrate and empower the next generation of tourism leaders, discussing innovative ideas and proposals for the future of sustainable tourism.

Over the week, the summit held masterclasses, evening talks, a simulation of the UNWTO general assembly and interactive sessions where participants engaged directly with tourism ministers and officials from different countries.

Bringing together youth aged 12-18, the summit also provided the opportunity for youth to interact with leaders and prominent figures from the fields of sports, gastronomy, entertainment and innovation. Talks focused on the key challenges and opportunities to promote global tourism in light of the UN Agenda 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Head of Human Resources Section of Qatar Tourism, Khalood Al Emadi, said: “We are extremely proud of the youth that represented Qatar on this occasion, and we trust that participation in the very first edition of the UNWTO Global Youth Tourism Summit has empowered them to share their voice and lend their perspectives on the transformation of the global tourism industry.”

Prior the summit, Qatar Tourism provided relevant training and information to the participating youth on tourism in Qatar and the sector's efforts to enhance sustainable tourism principles.

Over the years, Qatar Tourism and the UNWTO have strengthened their partnership and have jointly launched several initiatives, including the world's first digital tourism academy and the first global sports tourism start-ups competition.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa