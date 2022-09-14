Representing Qatar at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Asia Pacific, Qatar Tourism (QT) participated at the three-day event in Singapore, September 5-8, 2022.

Second Secretaries at the Embassy of Qatar in the Republic of Singapore, Mr. Tamim Khalid Al-mansouri and Mr. Saqr Mohammed Al-Mohannadi, visited Qatar's booth at the luxury travel trade show. The event featured 11 partners, including Qatar Airways, Raffles Doha & Fairmont Doha, W hotel, Mandarin Oriental, Tawfeeq Holidays, Zulal Wellness resort, and Expo 2023 Doha.

During the trade show, Qatar Tourism presented a host of promo tours and daytrips for those looking for adventure, nature retreats or shopping escapes. QT also showcased its VisitQatar website which provides plenty of inspiration on itineraries that can be tailored according to diverse preferences.

