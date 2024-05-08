Doha, Qatar: H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism welcomed H E Mohamed Warsama Dirieh, Minister of Commerce and Tourism of the Republic of Djibouti, and a delegation from the Republic of Djibouti, including H E Osman Abdi Mohamed, Director General of the National Tourism Agency, Ahmed Mohamed Omar, Minister Consultant, and H E Tayeb Dbd Robleh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the State of Qatar, at the Qatar Tourism headquarters.

In the meeting, they engaged in fruitful and collaborative discussions on ways to boost ties between the two nations. Responding to a request from Djibouti’s delegation, Qatar Tourism presented to the delegation a proposal for training opportunities and resources aimed at fostering the growth of their tourism sector and enhancing their workforce. It has committed to provide tourism training opportunities that will contribute to the development of the tourism sector in the Republic of Djibouti and support personnel working in its tourism sector by providing the esteemed Service Excellence training.

The Service Excellence department at Qatar Tourism has meticulously crafted a two-phase programme set to commence later this year.

Commenting on the meeting, Al Kharji, said: “Qatar Tourism continues to expand collaborations with international tourism governing bodies. Our meeting with H E Minister of Commerce and Tourism of the Republic of Djibouti reflects Qatar Tourism’s dedication to bolstering ties in the international market and fostering international collaboration for growth in line with the tourism strategy 2030.”

“Qatar Tourism aims to be a partner to the tourism sector in Djibouti highlighting the importance of exchanging expertise and providing opportunities for training international teams.”

