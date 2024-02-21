AQABA - The Esports Future Initiative today announced its flagship Esports Future Summit (EFS), to be held in Aqaba, Jordan on April 27-28, 2024. The first-of-its-kind summit brings together esports leaders, investors, innovators and policymakers worldwide to shape the future of esports in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and beyond.

EFS aims to establish a premier platform for strategic partnerships, investments and knowledge exchange. By tapping into the fast-expanding esports sector, EFS seeks to pioneer new avenues for economic growth, technological innovation and cross-border collaboration.

"Hosting this high-profile summit in Jordan presents a valuable opportunity to further strengthen our national and regional esports ecosystem," said Nour Khrais, Founder and CEO of Maysalward and Chairman of the Jordan Gaming Lab. "We look forward to two days of fruitful networking, meaningful insights and exciting business opportunities."

EFS has already confirmed speakers including Akshat Rathee, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Nodwin Gaming, along with Merlin Wiedeking, CEO of Nodwin Gaming International, Jassem Osseiran, Managing Partner of 611 Capital and Markus Lövgren, CSO of Epulze.

To encourage vibrant dialogue, EFS has opened a Call for Speakers, inviting visionaries across esports and related fields to submit to talks and lectures. The advisory board will select the most relevant submission to join the program.

"We are delighted to host the groundbreaking Esports Future Summit in picturesque Aqaba," said Alexander Ziska, Conference Director. "This region shows immense promise for esports growth, especially among the youth population. Our summit connects MENA esports changemakers with the best minds worldwide to shape the future of this thrilling industry."

About Maysalward

Maysalward Mobile Game Studio, founded by Nour KHRAIS in 2003 in Jordan, has established itself as a leading player in the mobile gaming industry due to its dedication to innovation, original content, and cutting-edge AI. As the first mobile game studio in the Middle East, Maysalward has a proud history of creating captivating and innovative games such as Sheikh El Koba card games, Dominoes Pro, War Card Game : Bounty Hunter, Puffout, and more original IPs. Maysalward mobile game studio was honored to be included in Pocket Gamer Top 30 best developers and publishers in the Middle East and North Africa region in 2022.

About ibMedia Group

ibMedia Group is a global leader in strategic advisory & management consulting and a leading expert in executing high-impact projects for the esports, gaming and digital entertainment industry. ibMedia Group offers unparalleled advisory services and provides ideas, connections and platforms to guide our clients towards tangible results. Additionally, ibMedia Group takes on long-term project management roles to ensure the effective realization of planned changes. The Esports Future Initative is a project of ibMedia Group.