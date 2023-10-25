Sharjah: On the second day of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth, held at VOX Cinemas in City Center Al Zahia, a significant collaboration was made between the "Sharjah International Film Festival" and the "Cairo International Film Festival." This momentous occasion featured the signing of a cooperative agreement by Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FANN and SIFF, and the celebrated artist Hussein Fahmy, the President of the Cairo International Film Festival.

The purpose of this collaborative effort is to strengthen ties and foster synergy between these two festivals, enhancing the quality and execution of their activities while facilitating the exchange of expertise and experiences, particularly in the realm of artistic endeavors.

Concurrently, the renowned Egyptian artist Hussein Fahmy graced the event with his presence during the "An Artist's Journey" session, where he recounted the origins of his artistic journey and his transition from directing to acting. Reflecting on his journey, he conveyed, "I have spent the majority of my life immersed in the world of cinema, which captivated me with its vibrant palettes, diverse characters, and captivating narratives. It was here that I discovered the enchanting power of imagination, which significantly contributed to shaping my character and worldview. I embarked on my career as a director before transitioning to acting after my initial experience in the movie 'Fire of Longing,' which achieved remarkable success at the time."

Fahmy emphasized the pivotal role of characters in the success of any film. He highlighted that each character is imbued with equal importance and heroism, asserting that competition among characters motivates them to deliver their best performances. He stated, "Throughout my professional journey, I had the privilege of collaborating with many esteemed directors in Egyptian and Arab cinema, including luminaries like the late director Henry Barakat, the late Atef Salem, the late Ashraf Fahmy, director Sherif Arafa, and other maestros. Their profound insights into direction enriched my artistic experience, enhancing my comprehension of character dynamics and the art of portraying them on screen."

Furthermore, Fahmy described the roles he portrayed during his career as "remarkable" and encouraged fellow artists to embrace knowledge, reading, and staying attuned to global events, as these pursuits greatly impact their craft and character portrayal.

During a discussion session titled "The Easy Guide to Making Films with iPhone", content creator Dalia Hammoud underscored the transformative role of mobile phones in content creation, particularly in filming and production. She noted, "While traditional cameras provide superior quality, they demand more time and preparation in contrast to mobile phones, which have revolutionized the ease of filming, editing, and lighting due to their extensive capabilities and diverse smart applications." She stressed the importance of promptly translating ideas into action, ensuring their relevance is not lost, and emphasized that consistent presence on social media platforms is key to content creators' success in realizing their ambitions.

As part of the Green Carpet screenings, the Sharjah Film Festival hosted, for the first time in the Middle East, the screening of the Korean film "She is from Another Planet" directed by Sang Byun Ko. The film's storyline revolves around "Na-Eun," who believes she is an alien and visits the park every day at noon to communicate with outer space. Her encounter with Seok-Min, who initially seeks revenge on her after she harmed his girlfriend, leads to a profound change in his perspective and plans.

The tenth edition of the festival, running until October 28, features 81 films from 37 countries worldwide, including cinematic presentations from nations making their debut at the festival, such as the Kingdom of Bhutan, the Republics of Montenegro, Malta, Togo, and Vietnam. The festival boasts the premiere of three films on the world stage and 43 films making their first appearance in the Middle East. Additionally, it hosts the "Green Carpet" platform, showcasing four feature films: "Exodus," "Little Nicholas," "She's from Another Planet," and "Valley Road."

