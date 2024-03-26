Muscat: The dates and agenda for the eagerly awaited Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2024 were announced at an exclusive press conference. Organized under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Minerals, the event will take place from April 22 to 24, 2024, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). This event marks a pivotal gathering for the oil, gas and energy sector within the country. Furthermore, OPES will also feature a conference organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Organized by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC), OPES proudly partners with the host organization, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). The event will convene an esteemed gathering of numerous experts in the petroleum and energy industry from around the world, along with decision makers and other stakeholders. It sets a promising path for enhancing and advancing efforts in transforming the energy industry to reduce carbon emissions, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality goals.

The exhibition, commencing on 22 April, is expected to feature a distinguished array of local and international exhibitors. Throughout all three days, the exhibition will welcome visitors from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, offering ample opportunities for exploration, networking and establishing strategic partnerships.

OQ and bp stand as Principal Sponsors of OPES, with OXY serving as the Exclusive Sustainability Host. Additionally, Oman Shell assumes the role of Diamond Sponsor, with Gulf Energy as the Platinum Sponsor. Noteworthy Gold Sponsors include Oman LNG, CC Energy Development, SLB, and Bapco Energies, all playing crucial roles in ensuring the success of the event.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Dr. Saleh Al Anboori - Conference Chairperson & Director General of Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, said, “The Oman Petroleum and Energy Show 2024 provides a unique opportunity to learn about the most prominent developments in the energy sector, locally and internationally. It brings together a select group of pioneers in the oil and gas, and energy industry, and has become a significant platform that sheds light on the most important developments in the energy scene globally. Furthermore, it catalyses the exchange of knowledge and expertise, pushing the boundaries of innovation in the energy sector to support sustainable development efforts, aligned with Oman Vision 2040. Additionally, it reinforces the Sultanate’s concerted efforts to curb carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency. OPES 2024 also provides a platform for robust discourse and knowledge exchange that promises to ensure sustainability.”

Serving as a vital nexus for professionals from diverse sectors, including industry leaders, policymakers, and experts, OPES offers an unparalleled opportunity to network, delve into market dynamics, explore cutting-edge innovations through live demos and product demonstrations, and foster strategic partnerships. This year's event is poised to welcome over 300 exhibiting companies from 24+ countries, drawing over 15,000 visitors. With more than 200 expert speakers and 900 conference delegates, attendees can expect engaging discussions and valuable insights throughout the event.

A noteworthy highlight of the event will be the SPE Conference centred on the theme of ‘Affordable, Sustainable, and Clean Energy’. The conference aims to drive discussions on the sector's latest innovations, technologies, and industry best practices fostering the global energy transition. Attendees can anticipate plenary sessions, panel sessions, technical ePoster sessions promoting knowledge sharing, the prestigious OPES Awards, and an engaging project showcase session.

The event will also host a free-to-attend workshop called ‘OPES Talks’ that will offer insights into a wide spectrum of technologies and other topics vital to the oil, gas, and energy industries. From navigating EPC contracts and project management to embracing digital transformation, the sessions will also delve into operational excellence, focusing on cost reduction, quality control, and improved functionality. Sustainable practices and environmental compliance will take centre stage, alongside discussions on optimizing supply chains and logistics. The line-up will be completed with strategies for crisis management, resilience building, and workforce development.

Recognizing the importance of human capital in spearheading the energy transition, OPES will include ‘The Young Professionals Forum’ which will offer participants insights into trending industry topics, foster discussion on innovative ideas, and pioneer initiatives to enhance competitiveness, connectivity, and leadership readiness amidst rapid and disruptive changes.

It is worth mentioning that the Sultanate of Oman continues to achieve remarkable accomplishments in the field of the environment, adopting steps that support sustainable growth and align with the financial sustainability plan to drive economic development efforts. OPES, as a national-level event, holds immense importance for Oman's energy landscape. It serves as a vital platform for innovation, and collaboration, fostering domestic expertise while bolstering Oman's regional leadership in sustainable energy. The exhibition embodies Oman’s pioneering efforts in sustainable energy, setting a splendid example in balancing economic development enhancement with environmental preservation, aiming to create a green future characterized by prosperity and growth.

For more information, visit https://www.omanpetroleumandenergyshow.com/