Muscat: In alignment with the Oman Vision 2040 strategy that identifies the healthcare sector as a pivotal industry for progression, the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference (OHEC) is all set to, once again, drive advancements, foster collaboration, and catalyse innovation within the sector. Revered as the Sultanate’s leading international event dedicated to the healthcare and medical industry, OHEC is scheduled to take place from 18 – 20 September 2023 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hall Number 3.

Organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC) and conducted in strategic partnership with Oman’s esteemed Ministry of Health (MOH), the event is supported by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control (PADC), the Directorate General of Quality Assurance Center (DGQAC) and the Directorate of Private Health Establishment. Co-located at the exhibition will be the Oman Health Conference that is organised under the patronage of the MOH and is accredited by CPD certification. While the exhibition timings extend from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, the conference will follow a predefined agenda from 9:00 am to 5 pm on all three days. As a testament to its expanding resonance, this year's edition will boast the participation of over 160 local and international exhibitors and is poised to welcome more than 6000 visitors.

Hosted by the Ministry of Health, the Oman Health Conference will give experts from healthcare universities, government institutions and research associations a platform to share technical developments in the sector and facilitate insightful conversations about the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

The second day of the Oman Health Conference will commemorate World Patient Safety Day with a presentation and panel discussion on Patient Engagement and Community Involvement, honing in on the contribution of patients and caregivers to safety in healthcare.

Commenting on the significance of OHEC to Oman’s burgeoning healthcare sector, Dr Qamra Al Sariri, Director General of the Quality Assurance Center, said, “The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Oman Health Exhibition and Conference, aims to enhance worldwide recognition regarding the importance of involving patients, families, and caregivers at every level and in all healthcare settings to enhance patient safety.”

The expo, now in its 12th edition, will present an extensive exhibitor profile comprising professionals in the field of hospital and medical infrastructure, medical tourism experts, well-known pharmaceutical brands, and specialists in nutrition and supplements. A confluence of expertise and innovation, the event simultaneously serves as a platform to showcase the latest state-of-the-art medical technologies, facilitate collaboration between visitors and avant-garde healthcare pioneers, and promote empowerment and sustainability within the domain.

Geared towards promoting medical tourism, OHEC also stands as a model of synergy, where foreign expertise merges with local aspirations. With prominent global hospitals, healthcare establishments, and medical centers from around the world taking part, the event will feature dedicated Country Pavilions which include India, Iran, Malaysia, and Thailand. In addition, companies from Lebanon, Oman, Poland, Pakistan, Turkey, and United Kingdom will showcase their latest offerings.

Apart from exploring a diverse spectrum of cutting-edge medical products, services, equipment, and technology, visitors to OHEC can glean firsthand insights into the latest developments and emerging trends in the industry through interactive opportunities with industry experts. Beyond the knowledge exchange, visitors can connect with an esteemed cohort of over 6,000 qualified key buyers, influential decision-makers, potential business partners, industry stakeholders and end-customers from both local and global markets, thereby, fostering a dynamic atmosphere for collaboration. The multifaceted landscape at OHEC will also provide unparalleled opportunities to learn about Oman's pivotal healthcare projects and uncover fresh business avenues that stem from these initiatives.

In line with the Health Vision 2050, Oman aims to capitalise on these initiatives and collaborate with foreign firms to inject international facilities and expert resources into Oman.

Centered upon the tenets of constructing an efficient, responsive, and inclusive healthcare ecosystem, Oman's strategic focus on healthcare stands as a cornerstone in the edifice of nurturing a sustainable and thriving society. Within this context, OHEC stands resolute and is in perfect harmony with the country's visionary objectives. Meticulously curated as a gateway to bring in foreign expertise, specialised equipment and treatments, and the latest innovations in the realm, OHEC will enable Oman to reinstate itself as a leading medical hub while furthering its journey toward excellence in the field.

Entry is free to the exhibition and conference. To know more, visit https://bit.ly/3OugcJc