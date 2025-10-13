Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Oman Cables Industry SAOG, the Sultanate’s leading cables manufacturer and end-to-end solutions provider, takes part today in Solar & Storage Live 2025 at Riyadh Front, the Kingdom’s largest platforms for renewable-energy, with a special focus on solar and storage technologies.

Building on over four decades of industrial excellence, Oman Cables positions itself as a strategic enabler of the region’s energy transition, driving the shift toward cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready infrastructure. The company’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting the region’s sustainable vision, where sustainability, innovation, and a low-carbon economy are key drivers of industrial transformation.

At the exhibition, Oman Cables showcases its comprehensive one-stop renewable-energy portfolio, featuring cables for diverse applications, advanced accessories, and real-time monitoring solutions. Among the highlights are E-Path, the next generation of sustainable cable technology, and its high-performance Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Cables – PRYSOLAR.

E-Path embodies an industry-first sustainability framework that minimizes environmental impact while optimizing energy efficiency. It integrates globally recognized assessment criteria covering carbon footprint reduction, recyclability, safety, environmental performance, and transmission efficiency, setting new benchmarks for responsible manufacturing and measurable sustainability outcomes. Meanwhile, Oman Cables Industry Solar PV Cables- Prysolar, engineered to connect solar panels, junction boxes, and inverters, deliver superior safety, durability, and performance under the region’s most demanding conditions, from residential rooftops to large-scale solar parks enabling the rapid expansion of renewable-energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

"Throughout Oman Cables journey, we continue to lead with impact by implementing sustainable solutions with high performance innovations.”, said Erkan Aydogdu, Chief Executive Officer at Oman Cables Industry SAOG. “Delivering cable solutions that combine technical excellence with measurable sustainability outcomes is essential in building the infrastructure for Saudi Arabia's clean energy future and its industrial decarbonization goals."

According to official Saudi energy programmes, including the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) and the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), the Kingdom is advancing one of the world’s most ambitious clean-energy agendas, targeting 50% renewable electricity generation and 58.7 GW of installed renewable capacity by2030. Recent government announcements reaffirm its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, supported by more than USD 188 billion in clean-energy investments. This transformation is accelerating demand for high-performance, efficient, and sustainable cable technologies, an area where Oman Cables continues to lead through innovation, operational excellence, and a steadfast commitment to quality and sustainability.

This transformation is accelerating demand for high-performance, efficient, and sustainable cable technologies an area where Oman Cables continues to lead through innovation, operational excellence, and a steadfast commitment to quality and sustainability.

By combining local expertise with Prysmian’s global capabilities, Oman Cables continues to serve as a trusted technology partner for developers, utilities, and industrial leaders driving the Middle East’s renewable-energy transformation.

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG)

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), a public joint stock company listed on Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), is a leading cable manufacturer and solution provider based in the Sultanate of Oman that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires. In addition, Oman Cables Industry provides cables with unique specifications, for various applications and environmental conditions, or as per customer requirements. A truly global worldwide group leader in the cable industry, Oman Cables Industry ranks within the Top Global Wire and Cable Producers. Originally established in 1984, Oman Cables Industry now has offices located in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA. The company also enjoys an extensive network of distributors and agents throughout the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India (MEAT) region.

Media Relations

marketing@omancables.com

lea@onliii.com

Investor Relations

Jad Atallah

jad.atallah@omancables.com