Arada, Azizi and Sobha Realty among leading developers showcasing new and complete projects

The much-anticipated Cityscape Intelligence Talks series returns with a sharper focus on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Sustainability agenda of the Emirate

Dubai, UAE: With a two-decade-plus legacy as the UAE’s largest real estate exhibition, the organisers of Cityscape Dubai 2022 have confirmed the flagship event will embrace its roots and focus on connecting homebuyers with their dream homes when it returns to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from November 21-23.

After several years showcasing the emirate’s grand property plans to trade bodies and large-scale investors - part of organiser Informa Markets’ strategy to accelerate major local, regional and global investment into the emirate’s booming property market - the DNA of Cityscape Dubai 2022 has been altered to better connect individual buyers, consultants, and private property investors with leading developers and real estate brokers.

The objective of the strategy shift, says Alex Heuff, Exhibitions Director at Cityscape Dubai, is to continue increasing the quantity and value of real estate transactions in Dubai, which reached a record 300 billion in 2021.

“Buying a home, especially your first, is a big moment – and it is clear more and more people are living that moment in Dubai,” said Alex Heuff, Exhibitions Director at Cityscape Dubai. “With a fresh approach to this year’s edition, we will provide practical support to help homebuyers make informed decisions courtesy of the expert financial and homebuying advisors that will be present to offer professional advice. With some of the region’s leading real estate developers already signed up, we will showcase the latest projects – both off-plan and ready-to-live – that are ready to purchase there and then.

“We are also doing more to cater to brokers and investors by bringing back the popular Cityscape Intelligence Talks series, which will include speakers from government organisations, prominent real estate companies, and industry analysts.”

Amid a booming UAE-wide buoyant market that is expected to see eight per cent growth in residential properties between 2022 and 2027, and more than 550,000 new homes built in Dubai alone in the next 10 years, Cityscape Dubai has already enlisted Arada, Azizi and Sobha Realty among its major developer participants.

“We’ve always been a big supporter of Cityscape, for us it’s been a fantastic way to showcase our brand and to showcase our communities,” said Edward Attwood, Chief Communications Officer – ARADA.

With Cityscape Dubai coinciding with the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, organisers have arranged for special screenings of the games in a dedicated F&B activation area so attendees can watch their favourite teams play without missing the opportunity to look for their ideal home, apartment, or investment opportunity.

“It is all part of our new approach, whereby we want to offer visitors a more relaxed experience, with family activations and zones where you can relax and watch some football, while also browsing or buying your next home,” added Heuff.

The 22nd edition of the Cityscape Dubai will connect homebuyers with leading developers, providing visitors endless opportunities to invest in the regions booming real estate market. The three-day exhibition is free for all visitors. To register, please visit: https://www.cityscapeglobal.com/en/home.html

