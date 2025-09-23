Abu Dhabi: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has hosted the third edition of its community engagement platform, Mailis, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, and innovators. Held under the theme ROI Redefined: Return on Innovation, the session featured key voices from Abu Dhabi’s government, business, and startup sectors. Together, they discussed how artificial intelligence is redefining the workplace, powering startups, and strengthening the UAE’s innovation ecosystem.

Opening the session, Rawdha Almeraikhi, Director of Outreach at MBZUAI, said: “We want people to stop seeing AI as just a tool. It is a partner, one that amplifies human creativity, accelerates problem-solving, and pushes the boundaries of what is possible. By bringing together some of the most forward-thinking voices from Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, Mailis was launched to coincide with the UAE’s Year of Community, and is helping ignite the collaborations that will shape the UAE’s AI-powered future.”

Leaders from Khalifa Fund, Hub71, ADIO, and Abu Dhabi Chamber shared updates on how their organisations are embedding AI into initiatives that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role as a global innovation hub. Experts from Edulga, Hub71, and MEVP also discussed how access to capital, talent, and collaboration is enabling start-ups to thrive, with MBZUAI guiding the exchange.

A speaker from Stellr Studios delivered insights on Designing for Intelligence, highlighting the challenges organisations face, from scattered data to misaligned workflows, and urging leaders to embed intelligence into every level of their operations.

MBZUAI’s Incubation and Entrepreneurship Center showcased how AI can act as a co-founder by presenting three innovative AI tools. A live challenge demonstrated how AI can directly support business decision-making.

The programme concluded with an open Q&A, giving participants the opportunity to explore how AI could fuel growth and innovation in their own ventures.

By convening thought leaders across sectors, the 3rd Mailis programme reinforced MBZUAI’s mission to build talent, fuel innovation, and position the UAE at the forefront of responsible AI adoption.

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is the first university dedicated entirely to the advancement of science through AI. The university empowers the next generation of AI leaders, driving innovation and impactful applications of AI through world-class education and interdisciplinary research. In 2025, MBZUAI launched its first ever undergraduate program, a Bachelor of Science in AI, with two distinct streams: Business and Engineering. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae.

